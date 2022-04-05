In the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the English ended the first half 2-0 with goals from Konate and Mané. In the second half Nunez tries to reopen it, but Luiz Dias signs the trio in the final

After Milan, Lisbon. As in the round of 16 against Inter, Liverpool mortgaged the passage of the round by winning away. This time it is Benfica to surrender, beaten 3-1 in their stadium. And all in all it went well for the Portuguese: in the first half the gap between the two teams was huge. Only a certain imprecision of the Liverpool players (Salah above all, who wasted a couple of goals scored) avoided a heavier passive. In the second half a mistake by Konate, who had unblocked it with his head, gave Nunez the goal of 1-2 and gave Benfica a certain confidence, before Luis Diaz re-established the right distances.

NOT LIKE THAT’ – See also F1 | For engineers, it's the night before exams If you face such a stronger team than you, there is one way you should never concede: on the dead ball. And instead at 17 ‘Konate jumps to the head of the Portuguese defense on Robertson’s corner and brings Klopp forward. Liverpool seem to be doing what they want. And without even damning himself too much: in the 34th minute Luis Diaz gives Manè a comfortable double with a valuable head assist, while Salah eats a comfortable three of a kind.

ILLUSION NUNEZ – Benfica would need help to close such a noticeable gap. Konate thinks about it immediately at the start of the recovery, who intervenes very badly on a low cross. Darwin Nunez, a class striker, capitalizes on the gift to the fullest and reopens the games. Everton teases Alisson, but Liverpool never seem to be losing control. And in the final, Luis Diaz closes his great evening in the best possible way. On Keita’s great filter, Vertonghen and Otamedi let the ball pass and the former Porto gets the satisfaction of burying his historical rivals. And Klopp is in fact already in the semifinals. See also Some nights since ... Inter. Tonight we need a treble

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 23:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Liverpool #Benfica #Klopp #dominates #sees #semifinal