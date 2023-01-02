DAccording to Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG, the planned expansion of solar power in Schleswig-Holstein could overload the lines. By 2030, the generation of solar power could increase fivefold, while it might double for wind power, said the chairman of the supervisory board of the grid operator, Matthias Boxberger, the shz-Verlag.

“In addition to the connected almost 10,000 megawatts of output from renewables, there are requests for 5,000 megawatts for wind and 15,000 for photovoltaics,” said Boxberger would be built, but the electricity could also be transported away.

Boxberger fears that the history of electricity that cannot be fed into the wind could repeat itself in the solar sector. This has to do with the fact that photovoltaic systems can be built in two to three years, but lines to transport electricity are not feasible during this time.