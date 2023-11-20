Home page World

A new study finds a possible downside to intense exercise. Is the body particularly susceptible to illness after exercise?

Washington – Bad news for all fitness fanatics and sports junkies: Excessive and high-intensity training can temporarily weaken the immune system. At least that lays a new one study a US research facility where healthy firefighters were examined after intense physical exertion.

To study the regulatory processes in real conditions, researchers a multi-omics analysis of three body fluids (blood plasma, urine and saliva) collected from healthy firefighters before and after a training session. To do this, the eleven test subjects had to carry up to 20 kilograms of equipment over hilly terrain for 45 minutes.

Too much fitness apparently makes the immune system more susceptible to respiratory infections

The result: “People who are very fit may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections immediately after strenuous exercise (dR: such as Corona or bronchitis) “, explains study leader Ernesto Nakayasu from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). “The lower inflammatory activity to fight an infection could be a reason for this,” says the scientist.

While there is strong evidence that moderate physical activity can strengthen the immune system in the long term in healthy people, what happens to the immune system immediately after vigorous exercise is controversial.

“We wanted to take a detailed look at what’s going on in the body and see if we were able to detect the risk of exhaustion at its earliest stages,” explains Kristin Burnum-Johnson, a bioanalytical chemist at PNNL.

Does exercise damage the immune system? Risk of infections possibly increased after training

There is little reliable evidence to support the claim that intense exercise increases the risk of infections, although patients have reported respiratory illnesses after exercise in some previous studies.

This could be problematic for employees who constantly perform physically demanding tasks in their everyday work and who require intensive fitness training, such as paramedics, police officers, movers and athletes.

The result was worrying because the number of the body’s own molecules that help fight off inflammation and other infections decreased. This was accompanied by an increase in opiorphin, an endorphin that acts like the body’s own opioid, i.e. it relieves pain.

Does the body reduce its immune defenses during exercise? Study continues

What these changes ultimately mean for the short-term function of the immune system is unclear, but the researchers have a few ideas: “Secreted opiorphin could increase blood flow to muscles during exercise to improve the supply of oxygen and nutrients,” the team writes in his work.

It continues: “We suspect that the decrease in inflammatory molecules that we observed in saliva after exercise may be an adaptive mechanism to improve gas exchange in response to higher cellular oxygen demand.” This remains to be clarified to carry out further investigations and studies.

There’s no question that exercise does wonders for our health – from improving our mood to… Strengthening our immune system. But as in previous studies, the new study also found possible signs of immune system suppression in the trained firefighters. (ls)