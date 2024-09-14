Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

A mother is causing a stir with an anti-homework campaign. Her TikTok video is sparking a debate about the role of parents and schools.

Munich – There are some differences between the American and German kindergarten systems: In the USA, Children There, they already do their homework. A mother from Arizona did not agree with this and decided to simply abolish her child’s homework. There were recently disagreements between teachers and parents at a school in Germany – a tough measure followed.

Mother exempts her 5-year-old son from homework – “Too much stress and anxiety”

The mother in question published a video on TikTok. In the clip, the woman said she had only recently discovered that children cannot be forced to do homework. “I wrote an email to my son’s kindergarten teacher. In it, I told her that homework was causing my child too much stress and anxiety.” So the young mother decided to cancel homework for her child.

Nevertheless, the family received a pile of homework in the first week of school. “It’s about 15 to 20 pages, printed twice,” the mother reported. She and her partner tried to do the homework with their child. “It cost him so much physical and psychological stress when I told him in the morning that he couldn’t watch his favorite series until he had done his homework.” A psychologist sees Homework, however, is extremely important to.

TikTok users have different views on homework in kindergarten

The five-year-old’s mother admitted that her son was falling behind his classmates because of his unfinished homework, but she still cut it. “He even said he didn’t like school at all and didn’t want to go, which was pretty hard.” She was also not convinced by the teaching methods in schools. “They just teach you to do a 9-5 job and live for the salary. If you don’t do your homework at work, you have to take it home with you, but that’s not how it works.”

Reactions on TikTok to the mother’s actions were mixed. “That’s why so many people in the US are so bad at reading,” commented one user cynically. “Homework teaches you so much more, like planning, organizing, and discipline,” said another. However, several users agreed with the mother. “There’s just no reason for homework” and “There’s just too much work being given these days, and the kids are overwhelmed,” were just some of the opinions expressed.

In Germany, the decision about compulsory homework rests with schools. If they assign homework, students must complete it. Parents cannot exempt their children from this obligation, but a conversation with the teachers could help in case of overload, so advocard.com. The Greens have recently even called for homework to be abolished. (rd)