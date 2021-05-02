Play like never before, lose like always. Movistar Estudiantes fell with honors on their visit to La Fonteta against Valencia (100-89) who pulled the best version of Dubljevic (hand and mind) to link his fifth victory in a row and keep alive his hopes of reaching the home court factor in the playoff: they are fifth with the same victories (22) as him fourth, TD Systems Baskonia, but the Vitorians are two games behind.

The schoolboys, to which we were, appeared in the City of Turia with only eight first team players. The casualties until the next season of Giedraitis and Jackson, the farewell to the COVID of Gentile and the temporary absence of Roberson, was joined at the last minute by Delgado. The pivot (19.2 points and 13.4 rebounds in the last five games) did not dress due to a knee problem that arose in the duel against Urbas Fuenlabrada. A escabechina.

And with those wickers, Cuspinera tried to hunt down an almost impossible triumph. Hope lasted 30 minutes. The time Dubljevic decided to bring down the student resistance. No regrets: 11 of his 22 points came in the fourth quarter. With 2 of his 4 assists, in addition. How the game reads. Total, +13 with the court and 24 valuation. Between Montenegrin and Kalinic’s specific appearances (19 points and 6 rebounds for a PIR of 28) to sting his rival when he was enraged they gave the seventh consecutive death sentence to the Estu. The schoolboys have two bullets (Obradoiro and Burgos) even more to achieve the victory that, apparently, would serve them to save the category. We will see.

It was not either of the two taronja pillars that started out fine. Before the Ramireña zonal defense, to save legs and fouls, Van Rossom holed everything that came to him on the perimeter. Mercilessly. The point guard stacked a 4/4 from the triple in six minutes. And Valencia, a 6/6. The success allowed them to threaten with the demarraje, 29-19. The Estu responded on the inside, a 9/10 out of two fix that left the score at 34-29 at the end of the first quarter. It is the highest team scoring in a starting period all season. Since December 2013, not so much was scored in the 10-minute start.

Djurisic, Arteaga and Kalinic

The taronjas did not hit when the rival was on the canvas. They were good and that almost cost them dearly for the production of the student indoor game: between Djurisic and Arteaga they scored 57 points. Djurisic didn’t stop connecting in the third quarter. The power forward, another since the arrival of Cuspinera, did it from all sides: of three (3/3) and inside (3/4) for 16 points and 21 valuation in 10 minutes. In the end, 24 points and 8 sacks for a PIR of 33. From 48-44 to 48-52 the entire collegiate score was his. And at halftime, tie at 52.

The Movistar felt very comfortable. His defense in zone 2-3 mutated to overwhelm some Valencians who could not find rhythm. In the first 5 minutes of the third quarter, they only achieved 5 points and Estu reached its maximum in the match (54-60) after a basket by Arteaga that replaced Djurisic. The Cuenca player read the blocking and continuation wonderfully and Barea and Cvetkovic fed him to make 11 his 23 points in 9:28.

Ponsaranau pulled Kalinic when they were at their worst because Derrick Williams disappeared after a good start and Van Rossom would not tune anymore. The Serbian was undermining college morale with 13 goals in the last 130 seconds of the third quarter, from 69-68 to 76-73 only Prepelic dared to upset this giant. A performance that Dubi finished off, who led the part 14-6 (90-79). The visitors tried to stir, but the game was over. Bravo Students. Solid Valencia.