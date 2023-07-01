That Venezuela is a dictatorship is beyond doubt – even though some supporters of chavismo claim that the country has “excess democracy”. However, there are times when the dictator Nicolás Maduro tries to more or less disguise this reality.

One of the “minus” moments has occurred in recent weeks, as the Chavista dictatorship has articulated a maneuver to try to spoil the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. Starting with the deans linked to the government, all five members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) have resigned to your chairs.

The body organizes and supervises elections in Venezuela. A commission of the National Assembly, where Chavismo has a large majority, and a group of ten representatives of civil society will indicate the substitutes, who need to be ratified by the plenary of the Legislative. The opinion among analysts is that these movements are aimed at discouraging the electorate and appointing an even more pro-government council.

The indication could not be clearer: the National Assembly appointed a commission of 11 parliamentarians for the process of replacing the electoral deans and most of the components are from the governing party, including Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro.

Irregularities in local and regional elections

The newly dissolved CNE had two opposition-linked members among its titular rectors and was considered the most balanced composition of the council in the last 20 years.

Even so, in 2021, during the local and regional elections held in Venezuela, a European Union mission identified several problems, such as “extensive use of state resources” to benefit Chavista candidates, absence of sanctions for violations by the CNE and coverage “ disproportionately favorable” in the press (both state and private) of candidates for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro’s party.

Now, what is expected is the appointment of a new council even more focused on the dictator’s interests. “Venezuela’s chances of free and fair elections were already hanging by a thread, and this maneuver could make that virtually impossible,” Juanita Goebertus, director of the NGO Human Rights Watch for the Americas, said in a statement last week.

She asked the presidents of Brazil and Colombia, due to their proximity to Maduro, to intervene. “If [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva] It is

[Gustavo] Petro want their discourse on democracy in Venezuela to have some credibility, they should, as a matter of urgency, take advantage of their relationship with Maduro to avoid a total co-option of the country’s electoral body”, urged Goebertus.

In an interview with the independent website Efecto Cocuyo, analyst Phil Gunson, from the Project Andes of the NGO International Crisis Group, pointed out that the fact that the titular and alternate deans closest to the government were the first to resign indicates that probably “a phone call from the palace from Miraflores [sede do governo venezuelano]” was enough for them to resign from their positions.

The expert argued that Maduro could have an interest in fairer (or less unfair) elections “because [isso] would help to turn the page, to get out of this uncomfortable situation of the illegitimacy of the 2018 elections”, but the maneuver to form a new council seems to indicate that the dictator is already – as always – “disposed” to shameless coercion.

“What the government wants is abstention, for the parties to fight each other. The government does not seem to be making any effort to present this situation as something normal, much less as something that aims to improve the election in Venezuela,” added Gunson.

Persecution of the Opposition

Faced with the dissolution of the current electoral council, the opposition has announced that it will hold primaries in October on its own, without technical support from the CNE.

This Friday (30), chavismo has already signaled the direction it intends to take to emerge victorious in 2024: the Comptroller General of Venezuela confirmed that former deputy María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries for the presidential elections , is disabled from running for elective office for 15 years.

Humberto Villalobos, electoral coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party, had previously told the Argentine website Infobae that, “given the dramatic growth of María Corina Machado [nas pesquisas] in recent months, it is possible that the regime will turn the tables, in a model similar to that of Nicaragua, and not allow the participation of any opposition candidate with a chance of defeating him in the 2024 presidential elections”.

“However, even in this situation, our candidate maintains the intention and will to take the process to the end”, pointed out Villalobos.

This Friday, Machado reaffirmed this intention with a publication on Twitter. “It’s a useless ‘disqualification’, which just shows that the regime knows it’s already defeated. Now let’s vote harder, more rebelliously and more willingly in the primaries. Here, it is the people of Venezuela who enable it. Until the end is until the end!”, wrote the oppositionist.