HARAKIRI SPURS

–

There are episodes that infuriate Conte. One of these, without a shadow of a doubt, is the defensive mess that after only five minutes gives the advantage to his former team. Japhet Tanganga imposed with an ultra predictable pass towards Emerson Royal who, unaware of the arrival of Marcos Alonso behind him, was anticipated by the Spaniard in the wing: ball to Kai Havertz, shot and clear deflection by Davinson Sanchez in his own goal. Blues party, discouragement of Tottenham, which shortly after still risks a defensive uncertainty. But it did not end here for the guests ‘horror first half, because at 35’ the Italian coach cannot believe his eyes: free kick from the right by Hakim Ziyech and rebound all in white jersey that ends up in an own goal, this time with the Tanganga’s header that rebounds on Ben Davies before ending up on the net. Romelu Lukaku tries to knock out his former coach at Inter, but his attempt touches the post and then comes – luckily for the Spurs – the referee’s double whistle.