With Lukaku on the pitch, Havertz’s goal and Davies’ own goal set the Blues 2-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup.
The first defeat in England of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham served, without objection. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dominated the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup and triumphed 2-0, with two defensive patatracs in the first half condemning the guests. Next Wednesday the return match, Liverpool and Arsenal are competing for another place in the final.
HARAKIRI SPURS
There are episodes that infuriate Conte. One of these, without a shadow of a doubt, is the defensive mess that after only five minutes gives the advantage to his former team. Japhet Tanganga imposed with an ultra predictable pass towards Emerson Royal who, unaware of the arrival of Marcos Alonso behind him, was anticipated by the Spaniard in the wing: ball to Kai Havertz, shot and clear deflection by Davinson Sanchez in his own goal. Blues party, discouragement of Tottenham, which shortly after still risks a defensive uncertainty. But it did not end here for the guests ‘horror first half, because at 35’ the Italian coach cannot believe his eyes: free kick from the right by Hakim Ziyech and rebound all in white jersey that ends up in an own goal, this time with the Tanganga’s header that rebounds on Ben Davies before ending up on the net. Romelu Lukaku tries to knock out his former coach at Inter, but his attempt touches the post and then comes – luckily for the Spurs – the referee’s double whistle.
THE DAMAGE IS DONE
Tanguy Ndombelé is Conte’s move for the second half: Harry Kane rings on a free kick, but then the other substitute Timo Werner, in place of Havertz, comes close to scoring. Compared to the first part of the game, the difference between the two semifinalists is undoubtedly less marked, but even in the second half there is often the feeling that the Spurs can really come back, far from it. About ten minutes from the end, Chelsea’s ball possession begins to be accompanied by the “olé” of the Stamford Bridge crowd and little else happens if not a save by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 88th minute. Appointment on Wednesday 12 January for the return match.
