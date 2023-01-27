Dead Space Remake is finally available. lovers of Isaac Clarke and Ishimura can finally relive the emotions they made dead space an unmissable title for horror lovers. The remake, officially released today, proves to be an excellent work, characterized by extreme violence and a large amount of blood, with a truly spectacular graphic rendering.

To protect the players, Reasons decided to insert a warning pop-up before the scariest and most violent scenes. When one of these occurs, a message will appear in the upper right corner warning the user, who is about to face a particularly brutal moment. Sensitive gamers may want to enjoy the adventure of Dead Space Remake without experiencing too violent and disturbing moments. To meet everyone’s needs, Motive has decided to insert a setting, which can be selected in the appropriate menu under the heading accessibility, which allows you to hide the most impressive scenes.

Since its release in 2011, dead space established himself as one of the leading exponents of the horror genre. Right from the start this Remake does justice to its original version, and thanks to the completely renewed graphics the Ishimura is back, scarier than ever. Lovers of the saga will be thrilled to relive Isaac Clarke’s adventure again in a more immersive way than ever.