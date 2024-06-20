Too much bisphenol A in canned tuna: the new test found it in all the samples analyzed (including Rio Mare)

In today’s food landscape, where the safety and purity of foods are increasingly under the eye of the storm, a neggs problem linked to the consumption of canned tuna. According to an in-depth investigation conducted in Switzerland by the magazine Saldo and reported by GreenMe, a series of tuna cans, an element present on the table of many, showed levels of contamination from chemicals such as bisphenol A and glycidol, which exceed the limits considered safe for human consumption. These findings have raised concern among consumers and put a spotlight on the food industry’s packaging practices.

Alarming levels of contamination

The research conducted put varieties of canned tuna preserved in both olive and sunflower oil under the magnifying glass, revealing a almost universal contamination by bisphenol A, except for the variants packaged in glass. Bisphenol A, known for its potentially harmful health effects such as deterioration of fertility and the immune system, was found in all ten canned tuna samples analyzed.

Regulations and food safety

Recently, the European Food Safety Authority revised the permissible daily exposure limits for bisphenol A downwards, drastically reducing them to increase consumer protection. The new threshold dictates that a 60kg adult should consume no more than 12 nanograms of bisphenol A per day. However, renowned brands, writes Greeen Me, including Rio Mare contained levels of bisphenol A 20 times higher than the new limit proposed by the EU (the negative record, however, was set by Albo tuna with levels 50 times higher). However, not all tuna options showed worrying levels of contamination. Products packaged in glass jars, such as “Alberta tuna in olive oil” by Qualité & Prix and “Thon Albacore fillets in olive oil” by Migros Sélection, were found to be free of bisphenol A.

Tuna in glass as a safe alternative

Despite the gravity of the emerging data, the analysis also uncovered a safe option for health-conscious consumers: tuna in glass jars. These products showed no traces of bisphenol A, presenting themselves as a safer alternative to their canned counterparts.

Glycidol and fishing practices

In addition to bisphenol A, glycidol, another chemical substance believed to be carcinogenic has been detected in some types of tuna. Furthermore, although the majority of the products examined boasted the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) label, testifying to the sustainability of the fishing methodologies, Greenpeace raised doubts about the actual sustainability of certain practices certified by the MSC, placing emphasis on the need for more thorough verification.

However, a positive note emerges from the analysis conducted: the levels of mercury and the fat pollutant 3-MCPD in the tuna samples analyzed did not reach worrying thresholds, showing that not all aspects of tuna production and packaging are critical.

This investigation raises important questions about the safety of preserved foods and the importance of transparency and quality control by manufacturers. The need to guarantee safe products free from substances harmful to the health of the consumer becomes increasingly imperative in an era where attention to diet and the origin of food is continually increasing. The recommendation to buyers to prefer options packaged in glass appears to be pragmatic advice for navigating the complexities of the modern food industry, pending further regulatory developments and improvements in packaging methodologies.