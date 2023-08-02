BRUSSELS. Neither asylum seekers nor financial contribution. Poland begins to think about total closure to any form of solidarity with partner countries such as Italy. The high numbers of Ukrainian refugees give Warsaw a good reason and a valid justification for denying any kind of help and support.

It is Witold Jan Waszczykowski who acts as a “ram” in Brussels for his government. A leading man in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Law and Justice party, former foreign minister during the 2015 migration crisis, Waszczykowski is currently an MEP. He sits in the group of European conservatives (Ecr), the same one to which the Brothers of Italy belongs, who are being tripped up in the name of their own national interests.

Waszczykowski criticizes the agreement reached in the Council at the beginning of June, which offers member states two different options: either to authorize relocation of asylum seekers to first-arrival countries such as Italy or to avoid taking responsibility for the non-EU arrivals but offer their EU partner a financial contribution of 20,000 euros per migrant person not accepted.

The Czech Republic immediately requested an exemption also for the financial contribution due to the high number of Ukrainian refugees, and now the Poles are also making the same request. Request that can hardly be accepted. “As Poland is home to more than one million Ukrainians, if an assessment were to be carried out today it is very likely that Poland would be considered under pressure and therefore eligible for solidarity or for a total reduction of its solidarity contributions,” admits Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johannson. An admission imprinted in black and white in the response provided to the MEP, who now has a lot of official documentation to show to her government.

Warsaw’s intention is not to ask for help from other EU member states to alleviate the burden and presence of Ukrainian refugees. This would mean, in the future, having to return the favor and take care of migrants arriving elsewhere, in Greece or Italy. Poland wants to independently manage the large Ukrainian presence, without asking anyone for anything but without offering anything to anyone.

A move that confirms the difficulties of alliances between nationalist and sovereignist parties when it comes to immigration, and which breaks the eggs in Giorgia Meloni’s basket. The president of the Council, who has also made a European political pact with the Polish premier Morawiecki up to now, must now deal with the extremist line of a partner with variable geometries. Italy risks having fewer EU countries that take those who land on the coast of the boot, and also less money. A scenario that does not help to manage the phenomenon.