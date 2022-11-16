In the light of these new details, Davide, Leonardo Riberti’s father, added to the initial complaint

He has absolutely no intention of giving up David, the father of Leonard Riberti, the 21-year-old boy from Ferrara who lost his life on 21 June when he fell from the second floor of the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. To Il Resto Del Carlino, the man told that his son remained on the roof for about half an hour. A time too long to suggest a voluntary gesture.

Reconstruction of facts. In early June, Leonardo had been hospitalized at Cona of Ferrara for psychotic crises due to the abuse of cannabinoids. While he was hospitalized he ingested one pawn in a board gamewhich got stuck in his throat.

For the removal, with the consent of the boy’s father, it was decided to transfer him to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, where a medical team successfully carried out the removal procedure of the foreign object.

Unfortunately, the irreparable happened during the night between 20 and 21 June. Leonardo first tried to run away around one o’clock. Recovered by hospital staff, it had been taken back to his room of the psychiatric ward in which he was hospitalized.

Later, around 3:00, a new escape attempt is once passing by High floors.

For reasons yet to be clarified, the boy is precipitate from one of the windows of the structure, losing his life on the spot.

New complaint in the case of Leonardo Riberti

The hospital staff and with him the ASL of Bologna immediately labeled the case as an extreme voluntary gesture and at first the prosecutor gave credence to this hypothesis.

Leonardo Riberti’s father, however, has not never believed in this possibility and he fought from the beginning so that it could be proved that it was an accident.

Today it has emerged that Leonardo is stayed on that roof for 30 minutes and not for just 10, as was stated at the beginning, the man supplemented the initial complaint. Interviewed by The Rest of the Pughe has declared:

First we were told he would be on the roof for 10 minutes, now it emerges that he was there for half an hour instead. Thirty minutes. They are many, one life. Why did none of the doctors think of calling me, of letting them hear my voice?

Leonardo’s family also asks for them to come listen to doctors and nurses who were on duty that night. The latter had refused to be heard during the initial investigations.