Violence and racism in the stands had become uncontrollable, so the mayor of Mandello del Lario, near Lecco, decided to close the structure to the public during matches with a special ordinance.

During the matches of the youth categories, in recent times, the parents of the players have often shouted intolerant and unrepeatable slogans, even going so far as to set off a firecracker.

Riccardo Fasoli, mayor of the small town on Lake Como, commented: “I wonder what is happening and I am ashamed. It was also necessary to call the police. Football attracts a lot of people, but out of respect for the young people, the referees and the population, I was forced to intervene. We can’t go on like this.”

Before moving on to the restrictive measures, Fasoli had asked for a sign to be posted near the sports field, recalling that “over the years there have been several reports of insults, blasphemies, insults by spectators even during youth matches” and that “often at the expense are the young players or very young game managers: the latter dedicate time to their passion and must always be respected, especially in front of the very young”.

On February 19th, the final straw was the explosion of a firecracker that hit a spectator.