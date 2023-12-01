“Wrong attitude, missed opportunity” thundered the coach after the equaliser. All the accused, from the Algerian midfielder to those who came on during the match

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese – geneva (switzerland)

“There are people who have the wrong attitude, who play superficially without even having a great history in Europe and who have missed an opportunity.” Last night, immediately after the disappointing draw in Geneva, José Mourinho vented his disappointment over a draw which, in fact, will almost certainly force the Giallorossi into a playoff in February, against a Champions League opponent. “From today onwards, whoever asks me why he doesn’t play much, I will tell him that he will only do it when the others are dead”, the Portuguese’s further thrust.

the accused — But who was Mourinho angry with yesterday? The number one accused is without a shadow of a doubt Houssem Aouar, who also revealed a series of infinite difficulties with Servette. The Algerian midfielder had already ended up in the sights of Mou in the past ("When the level of the matches increases in intensity he struggles", the words of the Giallorossi coach), who then tried along the way to give him other opportunities. Aouar's problem is the defensive phase, the aggressiveness that he should have in the role of midfielder in Mou's 3-5-2. In fact, he also said about him: "He's nice to look at with the ball at his feet, but he has to learn to defend with the team." The problem is that today Aouar is so afraid of making mistakes, he is so focused on trying to help the team in the defensive phase, that he isn't even good with the ball anymore. In Geneva he did everything wrong even with the ball, even the simplest and most elementary stops. He is a player gripped by fear, who has never fit into the team context.

the others — But yesterday Mou was also angry with those who came on during the match. It is unlikely that the focus was on Pellegrini, even if the captain's performance was disappointing and some think that he too ended up in the focus. Much easier, however, for the Portuguese coach to be referring to the various Spinazzola, Belotti and Renato Sanches, all of whom entered without making an impact. Indeed, with a truly superficial attitude and poor performance. Spinazzola's contract is expiring and could also leave Roma in January, Belotti is someone who fights but who has darkened since Azmoun gained positions and Sanches is a separate, mysterious discussion. "There are people who don't have a great history of Europe and allow themselves to play with this superficiality". Among these Mou was also referring to Celik, who also played a poor match in Geneva. Another one of those from whom Mourinho would like to see something different, without succeeding. Superficial players, "people who when they go to play away from home miss their mother or their grandmother's dessert", as Mou said a few days ago.