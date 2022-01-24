In cars launched in the last decade, touch screens have flourished, with increasingly advanced infotainment systems and increasingly integrated with personal devices. The desire to play is great, and the recommendation is to always do it with the car stationary. But not everyone follows the advice, with the tragic result of a reduction in attention. Of course, having the navigator within easy reach is better than drowning your fingers in a Tuttocittà finished under the seat, but it is still an operation carried out while driving, if you are not lucky enough to travel in company. And don’t forget the most dangerous screen of all, that of the smartphone: an often deadly companion, especially when it is combined with speed.

According to Ian Jack, head of public affairs at the Canadian Automobile Association, the increase of clickable surfaces on the dashboard is a serious problem. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to manage these things inside their vehicle. The amount of distraction technology offers has increased, and that is really the crux of the matter“He told The Canadian Press. His contention is that the increasingly complex technologies on our cars are overloading our brains with information, giving us entertainment options just when we should be focusing on protecting ourselves and other road users.

A study by the University of Utah and the AAA Foundation, according to reports CarScoops, has found that some functions of modern infotainment systems can require the driver to perform a series of commands and steps that can lead to a loss of 48 seconds of concentration. In reality, in some cases there is a lifeboat: it is the obligation to adjust with the engine off or with the car stationary, a factor that significantly reduces the possibility of distraction. Everything is, and this is the real gripe, in the driver’s educationIf there was a greater awareness of the dangers of using the touchscreen, many motorists may not be tempted by intervening before the journey begins.