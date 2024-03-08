These are understandable criticisms from a certain point of view, but which sometimes tend to falling into banality and clichés . We're talking about the same old “they don't make new games anymore”, “there's no innovation” and so on.

With the arrival of these rumors obviously Various criticisms quickly arrive also linked to the fact that the remakes in question are probably of PS4 titles, however accessible on PS5 in their original version which is often more than worthy even today (think of Until Dawn), and are probably not remakes that significantly change the contents, but they only propose a graphic remake that doesn't seem like a miracle.

Whether it's all true or not, It's not something surprising given that Sony has already shown that it wants to give depth to its most recent games to fill out the list of games coming out in the short term, probably also to cover the holes generated by the lack of significant first parties.

For the umpteenth time, new rumors have started circulating that new ones are on the way remake by Sony Interactive Entertainment . The source is the leaker who revealed the announcement of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in advance and for this reason we tend to give him a minimum of trust.

Remakes are an insignificant part of the market

Joel plays you a remastered song

First of all, remakes are a small part of the video game market. Simply put, remakes are made from famous and successful titles, so they tend to catch the eye of players easily and receive great publicity, since they are made by large publishers. The problem therefore is that remakes sometimes take away media space from new games, but they certainly don't cause their disappearance.

Furthermore, like it or not, remakes and remasters they are increasingly a necessity for many publishers and teams themselves, which in the midst of increasingly large, expensive and demanding projects must include development costs. Remakes (the simplest ones, at least) and remasters are the most obvious route. And no, the money that goes into a remake is not directly taken away from a new project with incredible ideas and phantasmagorical quality. Remasters are an extra investment.

Let's remember the golden rule: if you don't want it, don't buy it. If the remakes arrive it is because there is a part of the public that wants them, also because there are always new players who prefer to buy the remake for PS5 rather than the PS4 version, just because the graphics are better. You can disagree, but it is vulgar to insult other players because they have different tastes and needs.

Furthermore, and we ask this genuinely, does anyone really think that there are too many remakes and not enough new games are being released? Because having said that, it seems that over and over again you've found yourself wanting to buy a game and haven't found anything to buy except new remakes. The writer (who also gets paid to play video games, let's remember) has a too long list of games purchased with a discount and not yet started and doesn't even want to start listing the newly released products that he “definitely” wants to buy, as soon as he has them. way. Where do you find the time? Do you have access to the room of spirit and time (RIP Toriyama)?

Finally, the early appeal first. Do you think there are no more original ideas? Perhaps in a certain sense you might even be right, if you are very selective about the concept of originality. The solution? Buy indies. They also cost less. Let's be clear, we know that whoever is reading these lines buys indies, so in reality we should ask you a different request. Do you want fewer remakes? Explain to your friends who don't read why they shouldn't buy remakes and suggest a good indie that they might like. If they then reply that they don't like all indies regardless, as if 'indie' were a genre, you have permission to slap them. You shouldn't insult others for their tastes, but there is a limit to everything.