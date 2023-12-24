It was Mika Hakkinen who brought up – again – the topic of too many F1 races in a single season: “Compared to my years in F1 I think we had 17 races scheduled at most – explained the champion – this year I was present at some of the 22 races and you could see in people's faces how tough the season had been, especially at the end. The problem is having races one after the other and given that in the future we will have even more GPs, as many as 24 – he concluded – racing will be a very tough activity indeed”.

Very hard? In 1965 Jim Clark raced 63 grand prix. And they were very dangerous races, suffice it to say that in 1968, when Clark died, at the height of his career, in that same year 127 drivers lost their lives on the track. Not only that: traveling was a torment, not like today: in the sixties to go to Australia by plane you had to make 8 stopovers. More than hard.

Retracing the history of 1965, when Clark won the F1 title, that of the English and French F2 championships, we then discover that Jim – at the same time – dominated the Australian Formula Tasmania (of the 15 races he won 11). And in the meantime he was winning in Touring with his Lotus Cortina. Seeing that that wasn't enough, Clark decided to also do the Indianapolis 500, the most prestigious race in America. It was a leap in the dark, he had to race against veterans of that specialty.

Yet even though he was an F1 champion, the contemptuous Indianapolis judges forced him to take test laps. But the “newbie” immediately qualified for the front line. And then, in the race, he won, leaving a two-minute gap on his pursuers.

And that's not all: in just one year, the magical 1965, Clark won 31 of the 63 races held. And in another 8 he got on the podium. Other than today's 23 races of the F1 championship…