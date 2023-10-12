Genoa. The Stura Valley returns to the pastwith the Turchino state road becoming the best route for commuters traveling on regular buses. Because the A26 in the stretch between Masone and Voltri it is increasingly a disaster, with construction sites open every day and narrowing to one or two lanes. Thus, after having requested and obtained the motorway bus line, with the hope of seeing shorter times compared to the past, the same mayors of Masone, Campoligure, Rossiglione and Tiglieto, if you want to reverse. At least until the critical issues in A26 have been overcome. «In some ways the situation is paradoxical, even if we had actually warned the mayors of the district that pouring the lines onto the motorway could represent a risk, if the motorway company had decided to open the feared construction sites – says Claudio Garbarino today, metropolitan transport councilor who responded to the mayors’ summons yesterday – the reality, unfortunately, turned out to be the feared one. Today the buses that travel on the motorway take twice as long as those that travel on the old state road. The cry of alarm of the first citizens has been heard, and from the end of the month we will return to the past.”

Yesterday, at the meeting with the mayors of Rossiglione, Katia Piccardo, Campoligure, Gianni Oliveri, Masone, Omar Missarelli and Mele, Mirko Ferrando, it was the president of AMT herself, Ilaria Gavuglio, who took note of the request. «By October 30th we will resolve the situation and reorganize the two lines – he says – I also want to remind you that in recent times AMT has significantly strengthened transport in the valley, going from 10 to 14 drivers available. When we can, we meet local requests, especially if they improve the lives of commuters.” Andrea Geminiani and Roberto Rolandelli also participated in the meeting, the two managers of AMT who will have to physically organize this strange but indispensable return to the past. According to past findings, compared to the motorway route, the Turchino route normally takes between 6 and 8 minutes longer; but with the current conditions of the A26 the old state road has incredibly become faster, with about ten precious minutes saved compared to the average motorway traffic jams.

Now the structure of the public transport network will change from 30 October and the 701 Rossiglione, Campoligure, Masone, Voltri FS line will return to run along the Turchino, instead of the motorway, with a frequency every 30 minutes. Line 702 will remain unchanged with the passage via motorway on the Rossiglione, Campoligure, Masone, A26, Pegli route. Due to the return of the transit of the 701 from Turchino, from 30 October the 803 Fado-Mele-Voltri FS line will no longer operate because the connection will already be guaranteed by the runs of the 701 line. These changes will remain in force throughout the winter timetable .