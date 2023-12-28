Bad news for seafood lovers: no Arcachon oysters on New Year's Eve. The prefecture of Gironde, a French department which also includes Bordeaux, has temporarily banned the fishing, cultivation and marketing of the prized shellfish in the seaside city basin due to some cases of food poisoning.

“The symptoms are those of gastroenteritis but at the moment there is no serious case”, explained the prefecture in a statement, announcing that the lots for sale from Arcachon must be withdrawn, while those who have already purchased them are invited to bring them back to the shop. The restriction will only be lifted when the “health quality” of the oysters returns to being “fully satisfactory”. Tests are currently underway, but traces of norovirus, generally the main cause of gastroenteritis, have already been found.

Meanwhile, concern is growing for companies in the sector, which were already ready to supply French and foreign tables for the end-of-year holidays. «Two months after the storms that massacred several hectares of oyster farming parks on the Arguin reef», an «unprecedented economic crisis» is feared, warns the Arcachon Aquitaine regional shell farming committee. Industry professionals point the finger at “the saturation of the used and rain water network” which would have caused “overflows” in the crops.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Arcachon basin has a production of 8 thousand tons of oysters per year, about 10 percent of France's national production.