Mobile phones have become hegemonic when it comes to photography and have long since supplanted conventional cameras. It is estimated that, on average, in 2023 each user will take 2,100 photos from your mobile. Of the total number of photos that are expected to be taken this year, it is estimated that 92.5% will be taken from a mobile phone.

Given this large volume of images, it’s essential that your phone’s photo library is well organized. In this sense, Rodrigo Rivas, an expert in mobile photography, suggests keeping a certain hygiene in the maintenance of the photo library. He refers to the duplicates, screenshots and blurry photos that are left there by neglect and end up ruining the user experience. “I use gemini, an app that allows you to detect duplicate photos,” explains Rivas. This makes it possible to locate and recover valuable memories efficiently, and also optimizes storage space, since duplicate photos can take up valuable space on the device.

Fran Besora, an expert on the iPhone, emphasizes the importance of being able to locate the photographs that are sought in the midst of the tangle that can accumulate after the holidays. Besora insists on the importance of tagging the snapshots: “What I do is tag the photos so that I can easily find them in the search engine, create albums to sort the photos and, above all, use the Favorites function.” This specialist recommends constant review and proactive tagging, in order to greatly facilitate the process of locating specific images in the future.

Fortunately, manufacturers are aware of the chaos that little by little is accumulating on devices (taking a photo is easy, fast and, above all, free). That is why they have been equipped with systems based on artificial intelligence, which allow the elements to be located in the different photos. That is, that one can type on his mobile dog and snapshots with dogs in them will appear. This function is already incorporated into most mobile phones, but Rivas recommends, in any case, using cloud services: “To organize photos with artificial intelligence, I think that the best app is Google Photos or the native iOS photo application and Android”.

Additionally, he suggests the use of geolocation to find the desired photos: “The good thing is always to have the location (GPS) activated, because that way it will allow us in many apps to group them by time, day or place.”

How to order the mobile photo library

Initial cleaning. You don’t have to be afraid of erasing. In the worst case, the deleted photos will remain in the device’s trash for a while before disappearing for good. In this sense, if you are not sure that the snapshot is suitable, when in doubt, it will always be advisable to delete it. And what to say about duplicates, blurry photos and screenshots. Applications such as the aforementioned Gemini, Duplicate Photos Fixer either Remo Duplicate Photos Remover They can make this task easier by automatically identifying and removing duplicate photos.

Use of folders. Organizing photos into folders or albums greatly simplifies their subsequent location. These albums can be created based on themes, dates, locations, or people. Current platforms allow the creation of these virtual containers in a very simple way.

How to create folders on iPhone:

Open the Photos app on iPhone. Go to the tab albumswhich is at the bottom of the screen. touch the button + in the upper left corner of the screen. Select New album in the menu that appears. Name the new album and touch Keep. Choose the photos you want to add to this album. When finished, touch Ready.

How to create folders on Android:

The way to do it may vary depending on the make and model of the Android device, and the version of this operating system with which it is running. This is the general procedure:

Open the Gallery or Photos app on the Android. click on albums either foldersdepending on the terminology in the application. look for a sign + or an option that says create new album either New folder. It is usually at the top of the screen. Type the name for the new album and then select the photos that you want to move to this album. Finally, click on Keep either Createdepending on the application.

It is important to remember to move the photos to the appropriate folders after creating them. In this way, you can keep the photos organized and thus locate them more easily in the future.

Labeling and metadata. Using tags and metadata is a bit more labor intensive, but then it makes finding your photos much faster. Incorporate tags that describe the content of the image (such as vacation, wedding, NY) allows you to do specific searches later.

On iPhone:

The iPhone does not have a built-in option to add custom tags to photos. However, you can use the search function and the notes in the description of the photos to get a similar result.

Open the Photos app. Select the photo to which you want to add information. Swipe up on the photo to open the section Add a legend. Type the information or tags you want to associate with that photo. When searching in the application Photosthe added captions will also be searched, so this can be used as a form of labeling.

On Android:

As with iPhones, the Android operating system does not have a native feature for adding tags to photos. However, certain third-party gallery apps, like F-Stop Gallery, allow you to add tags to photos.

Download and install the F-Stop Gallery app from the Google Play Store. Open the app and select the photo you want to tag. Tap on the menu icon (three vertical dots) and select Edit labels. Type the tags you want, then tap Accept.

You can also use Google Photos, which automatically organizes photos into categories and allows you to search by people, places and things, thanks to its image recognition technology.

image recognition

The native apps (Google Photos and Apple Photos) use artificial intelligence to identify objects, places, and people in your photo library. This allows you to locate photos based on their content. For example, if you search catthe system will show all the photos in which a cat appears.

Image search. Both apps make use of artificial intelligence to categorize your images based on their content and the metadata associated with the image:

On Google Photos:

Open the app. Tap on the search bar at the top. Write the search term. They can be objects (dog, building, beach) or places (Paris, Grand Canyon). Touch the search key.

Google Photos also suggests search categories below the search bar, such as sites, things, guys and dates. You can also search by combining objects and locations, such as dog in parisand Google Photos will attempt to display photos that meet both criteria.

In Apple Photos:

Open the app. Click on the search bar at the top. Type your search term, which can be a location, a date, an object, a person, and so on. Touch the search key.

Apple offers search suggestions below the search bar, and also allows you to search with combined keywords.

Synchronization and editing

So far we have talked about cleaning and organizing the photo library, but we must not forget the importance of their backup copies either. Using cloud storage services, such as Google Photos, iCloud or Dropbox, allows you to make backup copies of images in a fully automated way.

Finally, the use of photo editing applications, such as Lightroom either snapseednot only enhance your photos, but also provide additional organization options.

