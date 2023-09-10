Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Christian Lindner wants to get more people in Germany to work. The FDP leader has announced an investigation into the traffic light government.

Berlin – Around 2.7 million people are currently registered as unemployed in Germany. That’s 5.8 percent of those of working age. And in Christian Lindner’s eyes, clearly too much. In an interview with the World (Articles behind payment barrier) the finance minister complained: “We have too many people who could work but don’t for various reasons.”

In order to answer the obvious question, the FDP chairman added: “It starts with a lack of care options for your children, goes on to questions of qualifications and ends with the recognition of professional qualifications.” For him, it is therefore about “that we are people “bring the welfare state into the labor market”. The sentence is not only addressed to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Lindner announces: “Check the gap between social transfers and earned income”

In any case, Lindner was “concerned about the social quota that we now have in the federal budget”. At the same time, the 44-year-old emphasized: “We will soberly examine whether the gap between social transfers and labor income is large enough.”

Lindner then sent an address to the Union and AfD: “It’s not about populism, which I sometimes hear from the opposition, but about facts and fairness.” He also announced an investigation into the traffic light government, which was then “upon Consequences will be discussed”.

Worried look: Finance Minister Christian Lindner hopes to see more employable people in work. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Lindner on climate money: payout probably in the coming election period

However, Lindner also made it clear that the increase in citizens’ money “results from the development of prices and the subsistence level must be secured”. In this context, the Liberal referred to a tax relief of two billion euros and listed the increase in the basic tax allowance and the child tax allowance. But it is also important: “The working middle class must not generally get the impression that their interests and wishes are being forgotten.”

Lindner was also asked about climate money, which was intended to provide relief to citizens in response to the rising CO2 price. He said there would be the technical possibility for this next year. And: “The idea during the coalition negotiations was to create the mechanism in this electoral period and to start paying out in the next one.” However, he did not want to commit to the exact time: “Whether it is earlier than 2026 or later, can be I can’t say at the moment.” (mg)