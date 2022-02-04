from Danilo di Diodoro

Floods, fires, hurricanes: in recent years we have seen more and more often the repetition of these climatic events with the result that “we are getting used to”, and we are less and less sensitive to the drama experienced by those involved

Human beings have a great capacity to adapt to the surrounding world, which has certainly contributed to their planetary success as a species. A capacity that also applies to extraordinary phenomena, especially if repeated, which in fact risk becoming ordinary even when they shouldn’t. There overexposure media coverage of events facilitates this phenomenon, as does the risk of confusing reality represented by media and fiction. The US magazine The Atlantic recently reported an episode that happened to psychologist Steven Taylor of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, an expert onanxietywho said he was attending a social gathering when some of the guests started talking about the chaos of Afghanistan. See also Israel, fourth dose of Covid vaccines increases antibodies 5 times after one week

Addiction Referring to the scene, broadcast on televisions around the world, of desperate Afghans clinging to trolleys of the departing American planes, they called it “fun”. Taylor was shocked, as the scene was objectively chilling. As a psychologist who is also experienced in reactions to catastrophic events, Taylor wondered about that manifestation of complete loss of empathy towards the tragedies of other human beings. “AddictionIs the answer he gave himself. Exposure to events that become more frequent every day, but that always seem to strike elsewhere, makes human beings little by little unable to feel the normal empathy one feels when one sees another person in pain. The phenomenon is also observable in the face of some “humanitarian »advertising showing scenes of despair and hungry and sick children, to stimulate engagement and promote altruistic behavior.

The continuous exposure to these videos generates a distance in many, and little by little the videos tend to become a background that can be neglected without feeling more guilt. See also Exams in pregnancy, the same tests are not guaranteed in all regions

Emotional fatigue Addiction. Or, in other words, a kind of emotional fatigue in the face of suffering others, which pushes towards disinterest or, worse, cynicism. “People just go into some kind of burn-out,” Taylor said on The Atlantic. The English term could be translated into “burned” (metaphorically) or “exhausted” and is used to indicate precisely situations in which a person has gone beyond his ability to empathize with other human beings. Exposure to the suffering of others can exceed a certain limit beyond which you simply no longer want to look at it or feel it and therefore you become indifferent when not cynical. “My concern is that many people are losing the ability to focus on these things,” says Taylor. “If this is really the case, if a sense of fatigue is developing that tends to overwhelm theempathy, the result could be darkly ironic: people exposed to disasters will be increasingly overwhelmed also by psychological trauma, whoever observes them will be less and less willing to help them “. The psychological study of post-disaster behavior is also carried out by Kang Lee, a developmental neuroscientist at the University of Toronto. In one of his researches on empathy after catastrophic events, he found that children as early as the age of nine are able to show more generous behaviors, which would seem encouraging. This is research that usually takes into account short-term disasters. But how does empathy work towards people or populations who are in conditions of chronic suffering or who are exposed to long-lasting phenomena, such as the recurrence of catastrophic natural events or a long pandemic? “This,” adds Lee, “is really new ground for psychologists too.” See also Natural disasters cost insurers $120 billion in 2021