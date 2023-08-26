Valentina De Laurentiis in the past few hours she was forced to close her account on Twitter/X Elon Musk’s social network, after receiving several insulting messages from Napoli fans for the non-arrival of the midfielder Gabriel Veiga . Too bad that the daughter of the President of Naples had published a message in support of the world day against violence against women.

the message of valentina de laurentiis

“Protect Your Daughter (deleted), educate your son” was the message posted by Valentina De Laurentiisan invitation to change the paradigm of violence against women: daughters should not be protected but sons educated about how we relate, how we interface with the opposite sex. A symbolic message of the day against violence against women, which had nothing to do with football. After all, De Laurentiis in his father’s club deals with marketing and not with the transfer market. Yet the fans who wanted to vent their anger and disappointment over the non-arrival of the 21-year-old midfielder decided to turn their attention to Valentina De Laurentiis, effectively canceling the power and importance of the message she wanted to send. The haters reproach the De Laurentiis of having let slip a talent who was seduced by Arab money, millions of euros in salary capable of changing the life of the young footballer and his family forever.