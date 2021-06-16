The Swedish midfielder from Aalborg, who had undergone surgery twice in the past, was injured again last November. He tried to come back but in the end he decided to hang up his boots: “I made one of the most important decisions of my life but now I can’t wait to start the new adventure”

Genoa – Oscar Hiljemark he leaves football at the age of 28 (29 next June 28). The Swede, a former Genoa midfielder, today announced his decision together with the Danes of Aalborg, his current club, with whom he will continue to work but in another capacity, in the coaching staff.

Born in 1992, Hiljemark had to surrender to too many injuries. Already operated twice in the past on his hips, Oscar got hurt again last November, he tried to return in the spring but pain and discomfort gave him no respite.

“Today I made one of the most important decisions of my life. The last two months have not gone as planned – he wrote on Instragram to his fans – and today I have come to the conclusion to stop my playing career. I have lived fantastic moments, I have so many people to thank, starting with my wife Elin, who is fantastic …from tomorrow I will start a new adventure, a dream come true, I will be part of the staff of the first team of Aalborg. I can’t wait to get started, I hope to do great things. Thanks for everything”.

Under 21 European champion in 2015, as captain of Sweden, Hiljemark was brought to Italy by Palermo and in Genoa he played a total of 46 games (in two brackets from 2017 to 2019) scoring 3 goals. Then the move to Dinamo Moscow, the transfer to Aalborg in 2020 and now the retirement.

