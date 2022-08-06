Aurelio De Laurentiis sat on the bench to see his Napoli live for the first time this season.

The friendly match against Espanyol that closes the blue retreat in Castel di Sangro was not, however, one of the “tender” ones typical of this period of the season. first half, after a previous fight between Osimhen and Gomes and following a double hustle on Anguissa and Lozano (which led to the admonitions of Vinicius and Cabrera), the president of Napoli got up to go blatantly to protest with the first collaborator Stringini because he wanted a more severe measure. At the end of the first half, the president of Napoli waited for the referee, Mr. Scatena of Avezzano to make his complaints to him too while Spalletti tried to calm the spirits of the other members of the blue bench.