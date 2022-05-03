The first four races of the 2022 world championship sparked a real one boom in popularity of Formula 1 on a planetary level: the show on the track, the duels between drivers and the twists and turns that took place during the last GPs have in fact pushed fans to buy a ticket to attend the race weekends live, with some future appointments – such as that of Silverstone – which have already sold out months in advance of the event.

More than positive feedback for the entire Circus, which is also in a continuous phase of global expansion: the next race scheduled, for example, will be held on the new Miami street circuit, with the 2023 world championship that will reserve another new entry like Las Vegas, without forgetting Qatar. Also for these reasons, the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali did not hide the desire to further increase the number of weekends for the championships to come, going so far as to admit the the extreme hypothesis of 30 seasonal raceswell beyond the 24 maximums imposed by the current regulation.

An idea that could therefore please fans from all over the world, but not the participating teams or drivers, who are against an increasingly long and demanding calendar. Among these, in particular, the Mexican from Red Bull Sergio Perez: the 32-year-old, winner of 2 GPs in the top flight, has in fact expressed what his actions would be in the event that F1 seriously increases the number of appointments, thus commenting on them in an interview with The Athletic: “Of course there is a great demand for races, but on the other hand adding more events would not be acceptable, at least for me – He admitted – we already have many commitments between competitions, simulation sessions and partner events. We don’t have time for our family anymore“. In this respect, Perez, who will soon become a father for the third time, has no doubts: “If the calendar were to be extended further, I would certainly not compete again”.