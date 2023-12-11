F1, too many races: is there a maximum weekend limit per person coming?

With the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, postponed several times in the post-Coronavirus era but scheduled for 2024, the next Formula 1 season promises to be the most eventful in history. For fans, the 24 races in the new year are probably good news (provided we have at least a more competitive championship than in 2023), but for the teams it is not the same.

Between transoceanic trips, weekends of feverish activity on and off the track, the addition of six Sprints (fortunately not increased in number) and a winter break which is only such on the circuits as the cars are under construction, mechanics and engineers arrive in December cooked to perfection. F1 is therefore thinking of introducing a maximum limit to the race weekends in which a team employee can participate “on site”. This was revealed by Mercedes technical director James Allison.

Allison's words

“If you consider that there are also winter tests to do, if you are one of the people traveling then we spend more than half the year traveling for an already tiring and demanding job. All the people who work in the factory and who give live support must take this burden on their shoulders: with the budget cap we cannot afford to double the staff and alternate them in the races, it is impossible to do it and stay within the budget cap“, these are the words of the Briton. “To try to give some relief to an otherwise very difficult season to manage, F1 has just started internal discussions about whether it should have rules“.

“Let's say that in a 24-race season, this would mean that no individual – other than the drivers – would be allowed to contest all 24 races“, he continued. “With a limit imposed – let's say a figure – of 20 matches, teams should find alternative methods to deal with absences, it seems interesting to me and would reward those who manage to manage the situation efficiently. A distinct advantage would be to have rest for at least a small number of weekends a year, in order to recharge“.