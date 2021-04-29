Having reached a semi-final, it is often the case that the first leg matches are tedious because the teams are more afraid of failing and losing the tie than they are willing to solve it. Quite the opposite happened at the Theater of Dreams, where Manchester United and Roma played a hectic duel, with alternatives, emotion, controversy and a final win that leaves the Red Devils with everything in favor to get into the final of the Europa League one year after getting stuck in the semifinals.

When the visitors reached the break with a 1-2, who scored in their only two approaches despite suffering three injuries, nobody could think that the night would end with a set in favor of the executioner of Real Sociedad and Granada. But Cavani, with two goals, was decisive in the overturning of the crash.

For United, with the second place practically assured in the Premier, winning this continental title is almost an obligation. For Roma, seventh in Serie A, 11 points behind fifth, the only way to play in Europe next year is to win this trophy. The red devils came out with all the red devils, while the Italians were surprised by the substitution of Borja Mayoral, author of 15 goals this season, seven of them in the Europa League, where he is provisional top scorer with Pizzi (Benfica) and Yazici (Lille).

6

Manchester United De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred (Matic, min. 82), Rashford (Greenwood, min. 79), Bruno Fernandes (Mata, min. 89), Pogba and Cavani. two

Rome Pau López (Mirante, min. 27), Smalling, Cristante, Ibañez, Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout (Gonzalo Villar, min. 5), Spinazzola (Bruno Peres, min. 37), Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan and Dzeko. goals: 1-0: min. 9, Bruno Fernandes. 1-1: min. 14, Pellegrini, from a penalty. 1-2: min. 33, Dzeko. 2-2: min. 48, Cavani. 3-2: min. 63, Cavani. 4-2: min. 70, Bruno Fernandes, from a penalty. 5-2: min. 74, Pogba. 6-2: min. 86, Greenwood. referee: Del Cerro Grande (Spain): He showed Gonzalo Villar, Pogba and Smalling yellow. incidents: First leg of the semifinals of the Europa League played at Old Trafford without an audience.

The night could not have started better for Solskjaer’s men, who went ahead before ten minutes after an excellent action by Pogba eliminating rivals from the inside that Bruno Fernandes culminated after Cavani’s left. Above, in Paulo Fonseca’s team the Frenchman Veretout was immediately injured and had to be replaced by the Murcian Gonzalo Villar. Pau López, injured in the shoulder, and Spinazzola, also left the field in the first act due to injury.

United dominated with apparent clarity but Roma enjoyed extraordinary efficiency, scoring two goals in two arrivals. Pellegrini equalized from a penalty, after a hand from Pogba, and Bosnian killer Dzeko after a superb pass from Mkhitaryan. Far from regretting, United came out after the break ready to impose the law of the powerful. And he gave no option to a rival who fell as he conceded goals. The veteran Edinson Cavani was key because he signed the comeback with a double half an hour from the end, enough time for the Red Devils to annihilate the Romans with three more goals. Tremendous punishment for the ‘giallorossa’ squad.