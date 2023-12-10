Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

A sign against hatred and anti-Semitism: Thousands demonstrate in Berlin in the midst of the Israel war. But the fear remains, warns the Jewish community.

Berlin – Several thousand people took to the streets in Berlin on Sunday (December 10) against anti-Semitism, hatred and racism. Under the motto “Never again is now” they ran from the Großer Stern in the Tiergarten to the Brandenburg Gate in sometimes pouring rain. The police said there were around 3,200 participants, while private organizers assumed there were up to 11,000.

The event was attended by, among others, the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has been supported. In the front row were, among others, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU), Greens-Boss Ricarda Lang and Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) and the pop singer Roland Kaiser. Referring to the number of participants, publicist Michel Friedman said to applause: “There are too few people who came.”

Heil made a similar statement about the event: “There are many of us, but too many decent people are too quiet,” he said. “We don’t need a decent, silent majority. We need a clearly loud majority that stands up now and not later.” Anti-Semitism must end. “We have to get serious about it,” said Heil.

Bas warns of increasing anti-Semitism in Germany: “Loud signals” are important

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said he currently does not recognize Germany. “There is still an opportunity to repair this, but to do so you also have to admit what has gone wrong in the last few years, what you were unable or unwilling to see.”

As patron of the event, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) said: “Jews are afraid and they feel left alone. Not only hate creates this feeling, but also silence and indifference.” Therefore, “a powerfully visible and loud sign” is important. The pop singer Roland Kaiser also spoke of the hope “that a signal will come from this day”.

With a view to the hostages from Israel still being held by the terrorist Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor chanted: “Bring them home!”

Pro-Palestine demonstration also took place in Berlin

Just a few kilometers away there was a demonstration under the motto “Solidarity with Palestine – No weapons for genocide”. The police spoke of around 2,500 participants there. Against the background of War in Israel The demonstrators demanded, among other things, a stop to arms deliveries to Israel. Armament and intelligence cooperation with the country should also be ended.

In addition to flags with the Palestinian colors, the letter combination BDS could also be seen. BDS stands for “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions”. The campaign calls for a boycott of the State of Israel and Israeli products because of its actions against Palestinian people. (nak/dpa)