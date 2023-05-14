The parish priest of Minturno: “Too many blasphemies”. And closes the oratory

Oratory closed for a month for “incivility, vandalism and too much blasphemy”. This is the decision of Don Maurizio Di Rienzo, pastor of the church of San Biagio in Marina di Minturno. The announcement was made on the parish’s Facebook page with a post signed by the priest himself.

“As parish priest and custodian of parish goods – reads the post signed by Don Maurice – I have repeatedly called those who use the parish field to take care and responsibility for the places, to respect the people and things that belong to the parish, and therefore to each of us! By way of example, I point out: blasphemies and vulgar words towards everyone, playmates, pastoral workers and in particular catechists, parish neighbors; garbage left everywhere, even though waste bins are available; headlights left on in the evening; finally, one of the new football goals was destroyed: it was just over seven months old. I am aware that this choice is hard, especially for those who live our parish with joy, especially the little ones, but I hope it can be a signal for everyone. To those who ruin the assets of the parish, to those who are accomplices and do not seek a solution, to the adults who are once again the great absentees”.

Support for the parish priest also came from the mayor of Minturno, Gerard Stefanelli: “I agree with the action of Don Maurice – has explained at the AGI the mayor who is also president of the Province – seems to me an adequate response to make the boys reflect on respect for the rules. That of the parish priest – he continued – is a gesture that goes beyond the question linked to the use of the field, in fact it calls all of us to assume the responsibilities associated with educational roles. The parish priest must educate as well as the school, institutions in general and families. All – the mayor underlined – must assume the responsibilities connected to our roles “.

