Perez’s reply

Sergio Perez he got annoyed. After an entire season spent in the crosshairs of criticism due to the clear difference in performance shown on the track compared to teammate Max Verstappen – despite still occupying second position in the championship with a discreet margin of advantage – the Mexican has decided to respond in kind to his detractors. She did it on the sidelines of an event organized by Ford Mexico. From 2026 the oval manufacturer will collaborate with the Milton Keynes team for the construction of the power units and on a commercial level the synergy between the two companies has already begun.

F1 too ‘Anglocentric’

To answer those who judge him unsuitable for the Red Bull seat, Perez has cited the case of George Russellwho ended up against the wall during the last lap of the Singapore race, when he was in full battle for a place on the podium: “Russell crashed into the barriers on the last lap in Singapore, while fighting for second place, but no one in the media talked about it. When it happens to a Red Bull driver, there are immediately thousands of people who say you should be replaced.”. Checo’s reference seems to be aimed above all at the much discussed ‘Anglocentrism’ of Formula 1reported in time without suspicion also by Fernando Alonso and Verstappen himself.

“This kind of thing happens a lot in F1 and it’s the way the dynamics work in an environment of this caliber – Perez denounced, before referring directly to his nationality of origin – but I also believe that the fact that I am Mexican has a significant influence. I am very lucky to be born in Mexico and to have the support that few riders have had in recent years. I am very proud to be able to represent my country all over the world“. We must not forget that in recent weeks Perez himself was the protagonist of an unfortunate exit on the part of Helmut Markoconsultant of the same Red Bull team, who had accused him of poor performance in qualifying precisely because “South American”.

Second in the standings, for now

In 2023, Perez has so far collected eight podiums, just over half of those achieved by Max Verstappen, at 15. However, the Mexican from Red Bull has retained second place in the championship thanks to great balance that there was during the season between the teams directly pursuing Red Bull. This closeness in terms of performance prevented a single competitor from standing out, thus saving – at least for the moment – ​​Checo’s place of honor in the championship.