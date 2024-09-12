Too many attacks, The Beach nightclub in Milan closed for a month

Forced closure for thirty days for the disco The Beach on Via Corelli in Milan. The police chief of Milan has decided this Bruno Megaledecreeing the suspension of the license for the venue. The reason? The excessive interventions of the State Police in the nightclub in recent months. At the end of June, LaPresse summarizes, a woman harassed by a customer ended up in the hospital. A few days later, an assault on two off-duty police officers who, in the parking lot of the venue, had been attacked and robbed by two people to whom they had denied a cigarette. In mid-July, a customer of the venue had been robbed of his gold chain. Again in July, an assault in the parking lot. Then at the beginning of September, an assault on a customer inside the nightclub with a cutting weapon. The license had already been suspended during the previous management due to similar problems.

