As part of the investigations by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office on Juventus’ financial statements, a document, called “The black book of Fabio Paratici”, was found in the possession of the club’s sporting director, Federico Cherubini. Paratici is the former head of the technical area of ​​the club, now at Tottenham, and in the notebook the investigators found several “findings made to the management of him” by the current manager. Among Cherubini’s notes, one in particular could become relevant for the purposes of the investigation: “Excessive use of artificial capital gains”. In fact, Juventus is accused of having inflated the sale price of some players in order to cover the losses in the financial statements.

“Judgments and evaluations change every day – writes the sports director – disastrous budget recovery plan, less form more substance”. “How did we get here?”, Asks Cherubini and cites “senseless purchases” and investments “out of reach (Kulusevski ??)”. Paratici is accused of “the destruction of a generation: Kean, Spinazzola, Audero …”. Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio, prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello hypothesized for the president Andrea Agnelli, for the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and other executives the crime of false corporate communications, false information to the market, obstacle to the supervisory bodies and use of false invoices for non-existent transactions. Agreements between the club and players for non-payment of salaries during the pandemic are also targeted.

According to the estimate of the financial police, for the “salary maneuvers” about 34 million euros would be missing from the accounts, including the 19.975 million relating to Cristiano Ronaldo alone, with whom Juventus would have had a private agreement to pay the sum without making it result in the financial statements. A message from Stefano Bertola, an accounting manager, to Andrea Agnelli also appears: “On track but on a bumpy road. Salary reduction and capital gains are key operations for securing. We hope for the vaccine for the stage but it is difficult ”.