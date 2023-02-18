Incredible but true, the demonstration in support of the Ferragnez in Milan was canceled due to too many participations. After several fans had thought of organizing a flash mob in recent days in support of the most famous couple on Instagram, who are experiencing their black crisis after Sanremo, a few hours ago the stop came from the Milanese authorities.

Hi allx we thank you for your support, but due to too much exposure that has reached our initiative we are forced to CANCEL IT. We ask everyone to continue supporting clear and faith personally thank you https://t.co/6bkbdILTni pic.twitter.com/MItiCVmL2D — Alessia (@BarzAlessia) February 16, 2023

Since the last evening of Sanremo, all they have been talking about is the chill that has fallen on the most glossy couple in Italy: the Ferragnez. And if Fedez’s social silence makes more noise than a bomb, the activity of his wife Chiara Ferragni does not go unnoticed, who instead often posts her on Instagram without ever filming or naming her husband.

The decisive day was certainly Valentine’s Day: everyone expected a photo together, a dedication, a romantic dinner. Nothing. But where were they? Over time, many hypotheses have been advanced. There are those who claim that the stolen photo in which they appear together was taken under the door of a lawyer.

All this has led some fans to organize a demonstration in Piazza Duomo in Milan for today, Saturday 18 February, to demonstrate their closeness to the couple. However, the event will no longer be held. As explained by @BarzAlessia, organizer of the flash mob, she was forced to cancel it “because of too much exposure”. The square, according to what the newspapers report, would have been completely stormed, causing many disservices to the citizens as well as to public safety. However, this obviously unleashed the wrath of the fans, who wanted to participate and who had already organized themselves to reach the city of Milan from all over Italy.