The last accident involving a cyclist in Milan dates back to a few days ago. Over the months, the issue of safety for those traveling by bicycle in the cities of Italy has repeatedly ended up at the center of the debate, brought back into the spotlight by the news of the umpteenth victim of the road. Not infrequently, among these there are very young people: students run over while they were going to school, or even small children pedaling with mum and dad. On the other hand, pediatricians often point out that using a bicycle is an important opportunity for physical activity in the open air. The important thing is to adopt a series of precautions that make this practice as safe as possible, explains Italo Farnetani to Adnkronos Salute, full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University, who launches a handbook: ‘The handbook of good bicycle’.

It is no coincidence that the expert, in the ‘4 C rule’ against obesity in children (“walking-cycling-dog-eating behavior”), also includes two wheels. A ride with the parents? “Even better than the gym” is one of the mantras. Just do it safely, invites Farnetani. And here are the 10 rules to reduce possible dangers:

1) Pay attention to the spokes of the wheels, because there is the risk that the child sticks his foot in them;

2) Watch out for children between 2 and 4 years of age, who are the most prone to accidents because they want to move freely, get to know the environment, ‘touch everything a little’ without having sufficient motor coordination;

3) Children aged 5 to 10, on the other hand, are the ones who can get hurt because they assume ‘adventurous’ positions on the frame or the rear luggage rack;

4) Particular attention in the city for the dangers associated with traffic: of course, when possible, use the cycle paths;

5) When mum or dad are on the saddle: don’t go fast, in fact the weight of the child makes the cycle more unstable and shifts the center of gravity also due to continuous movements. The braking times are also lengthened. Most accidents occur at 20-25km per hour, which can be achieved.

And, again, in the Decalogue of a good bicycle signed by Farnetani there are also indications on ‘accessories’ for baby cyclists:

6) Each type of child seat must always be fixed by a cyclist mechanic to prevent it from being released or in any case loosening and becoming unstable;

7) The child seat must have, in addition to the seat, a backrest and armrests;

8) The rear seat may have no armrests if a child over 4 is transported;

9) Children under the age of 1 must not be carried in the back seat, as they have not yet acquired sufficient balance;

Finally, the last – certainly not least – golden rule: 10) Always wear a helmet and prefer shaded routes as much as possible.