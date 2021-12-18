THE MATCH

Stone stopped due to covid and Echodas injured in his back, Tonut also stopped in the warm-up due to intestinal problems. Derthona immediately starts strong with 6-2 in the first 100 ”, with a basket by Cain and free by Macura and Daum. Venice, however, returns below in the middle of the period when Tortona indulges too much in the foul, Venice has bad percentages: 50 in free throws and two, even 0/6 from 3. Daye plays the charge with overtaking (18-17) at 12 ‘, for a peremptory 10-0. Reyer finds better measures in attack, while Tortona in defense pays the load of fouls of Daum and Cannon, already 3 at 17 ‘. Macura’s triple seems to close a vibrant period finale, but after Mazzola’s triple time out on the siren, 36-38 at the long break. The second half opens with the maximum advantage of Venice, with a 7-0 that is worth +7 in 1’30 ”. At 27 ‘Macura marks three free throws after the protests of Tortona on previous fouls not imposed. Daye closes the third quarter 50-54. In the last, Filloy takes the chair and becomes decisive as usual: two triples, a basket, a recovery and an assist in 2’30 ”, with Tortona ahead 62-57 at 34 ‘, until his exhaust no look for Cain of +7 to -4 ‘, partial 17-7, prologue to the two maximum advantage of +10 marked by Wright and repeated by the same play for +12 to 1’ from the end with which the match ends.