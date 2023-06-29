FromNail Akkoyun close

The traffic light wants to pass the controversial heating law next week. The Union is going too fast. A member of parliament has now lodged a constitutional complaint.

Berlin – The CDU member of the Bundestag Thomas Heilmann wants to slow down the controversial heating law of the traffic light coalition with the help of the constitutional court. The former Justice Senator in Berlin announced on Thursday (June 29) that he wanted to use an injunction to give the Bundestag more time to deliberate. He spoke of a last-minute legislative package: “The consultation time is too short, and clearly too short.”

Heilmann added that he was not just concerned with the heating law, but with a fundamental decision, which is why a main trial is definitely being sought. Too many laws are now being made far too hastily and then rushed through Parliament. In the case of the heating law, the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP also brought a “placeholder law” into parliament, which was not finished and should still be significantly changed. Heilmann also said that he filed his 33-page lawsuit alone, without having had any major collusion with the leadership of his parliamentary group or his party.

Constitutional Court examines traffic light heating law – decision already on Monday?

A spokesman for the Karlsruhe court confirmed that the so-called organ lawsuit and the urgent application were received on Wednesday (June 28). He did not want to specify when exactly a decision will be made. Heilmann said the court gave those involved a deadline for Friday afternoon to comment on the case. A decision could possibly be made by Monday (July 3rd).

As part of the proceedings, Germany’s highest court is to determine that Heilmann’s rights as a member of parliament to equal participation in parliamentary decision-making are being violated. At the same time, a request was made to prohibit the Bundestag from holding the final deliberation and vote if the relevant draft bill had not been received in writing by the members of parliament at least 14 days beforehand. According to the traffic light plans, the draft law is to be passed by the Bundestag next week – and thus before the parliamentary summer recess.

Habeck’s heating law: CDU politician Heilmann speaks of unconstitutionality

The maximally shortened deliberations on the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG) did not allow the conceptual weaknesses of this package to be shown and changed. The procedure is therefore unconstitutional, according to Heilmann. The rush is not necessary anyway, because the GEG should only take effect at the beginning of 2024 and in many cases only in the years after that.

The law is intended to decisively advance climate protection in the building sector. Heating systems should become climate-friendly as quickly as possible. However, many citizens fear that they will be overwhelmed financially. The traffic light had also been blocked internally for a long time because the details were being bitterly debated. Initially, it should primarily take effect in new development areas. In the case of existing buildings, the municipalities should first draw up a binding heating plan in order to check alternatives to heat pumps, such as a connection to a district heating network. (nak/Reuters)

