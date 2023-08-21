The transition from petrol and diesel cars to electric transport is in danger of being delayed considerably due to a shortage of electricity. In Overijssel and Gelderland, installing a public charging station can already take weeks to months longer, because the power grid cannot handle the extra demand.

In the whole of the Netherlands, almost 400,000 public sockets for plug-in cars will have to be added in the next seven years, is the estimate of sustainability consultancy Over Morgen. Only with those numbers is it realistic to achieve the policy goals for electric cars: no more ‘fossil’ cars on the road in 2050. All newly sold cars must already have a plug in 2030, according to the Climate Agreement.

European champion

Our country is currently still a European leader in installing new charging points: in the first half of the year, the number grew from 123,000 to 138,000 public and semi-public sockets, according to figures from the National Agenda for Charging Infrastructure, a partnership of governments, network operators and companies. . They foresee an explosive growth in the number of plug-in cars: almost 700,000 will be added between 2020 and 2025, and another million in the following five years.

The pace at which new sockets are installed must therefore at least remain the same, and actually increase slightly. But now the limits of the power grid seem to be coming into view and have already been reached in some places.

Vattenfall, a major player in the market, has been installing charging points in Gelderland and Overijssel for a year now, and sees that the time it takes from planning to commissioning is increasing here and there, by several weeks to months. One of the reasons, according to a spokesperson: “Because the net must first be made heavier before a charging station can be placed.” He foresees for the future: “In some places that will not be possible in time.”

‘Spearhead’

About Morgen and car industry club Bovag are also wondering aloud whether things will continue to go fast enough. The latter even bombards preparing the power grid for electric driving as a ‘spearhead’ in the upcoming elections. That is already squeaking and creaking under the growing power demand, not only by cars but also, for example, by heat pumps that have to replace central heating boilers at home.





ElaadNL, the knowledge center of the network operators about electric driving, is investigating how cars can charge each other so that they do not burden the electricity grid. Because overload is lurking, both between now and 2030 and beyond, according to a recent report by the same ElaadNL. And projects to solve bottlenecks are ‘sometimes delayed for months to years’.

That is why upgrading the power grid must become a ‘spearhead’ in the party programs for the upcoming parliamentary elections, says a spokesperson for the Bovag car industry club. “As the Netherlands, we are doing something right, because we are the leader in Europe, but it is never going fast enough. Problems are looming, especially when charging trucks. It needs a little bit more.”

Freight traffic

The current problems only concern passenger cars, the challenges for freight traffic are even greater. According to the NAL report, the logistics sector will need almost three times as much electricity in 2035 as it does today, and by then charging trucks and vans will cost as much electricity as one third of all Dutch households – almost 3, 5 million families. A thicker power cable is also required to charge a delivery van or truck.

A lot is being done to keep the problems as small as possible, all parties emphasize. NAL director Gerben Jan Gerbrandy sees that governments and network operators are doing a lot ‘to use and expand capacity in a smarter way’. Moreover, batteries are getting better and better, so that a car needs to be charged less often, or is ready to drive faster again.

And plug-in cars can of course also be connected to things other than a public charging station, says Hendriksen of Over Morgen. “Utrecht, for example, is focusing on fast chargers. But we certainly see that the group that is now going to switch to electric driving finds it very nice to have a ‘gas station in front of the door’. So definitely the next two years will be exciting.”



