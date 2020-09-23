Young, talented and already so valuable: Arne Maier von Hertha BSC one day has the chance to make the leap into the absolute football elite. But only if he stays on the ball. The 21-year-old midfield player is now aiming for a change. In the capital he is not given the necessary match practice.
With a market value of 13.5 million euros, he is behind Kai Havertz the most valuable German player under the age of 22. Hertha jewel Arne Maier now wants to take off completely, dreams of a career path similar to that of the former Leverkusen and current Chelsea professional Havertz. In order for that to work, Maier has to do one thing above all: play, play and play more!
But that is exactly where the problem lies. While the defensive midfielder in November 2017, coming from the A-youth, was one of the main staff of the capital club under his then coach Pal Dardai, the 21-year-old has not really got going since his knee injury in March 2019.
Even after his recovery, the youngster no longer seems to be on the front line. Head coach Bruno Labbadia has only started Maier twice in eleven league games to date. At the season opener in Bremen and at the 4-5 cup in Braunschweig a week earlier, Maier had a measly 21 minutes of play.
Of course, thoughts about the future arise. The captain of the U21 national team is not satisfied with short missions. His career seems to be in jeopardy, and his market value (in June 2019 at 24 million euros) continues to decline. If nothing changes, Maier would like to leave Hertha. “There has already been an exchange with trainers and managers,” revealed his advisor Wolfgang Damm in an interview with image-Newspaper.
“The way things are going at the moment – that’s not a good situation. In addition, new signing Lucas Tousart is in the center. And Hertha even wants to bring on a central midfielder. We are looking for solutions and have also asked about a possible change from Arne”, continued Damm. Both a loan and a sale would be considered. So far, however, the Hertha bosses have been across the board: “Hertha says they absolutely need him and rely on Arne. But why doesn’t he get a chance?”
A very legitimate question from his advisor, because “it is also the will of Germany’s U21 coach Stefan Kuntz that the country’s greatest talents play in a club where they get playing time.” Interested parties are certainly queuing up, but if the old lady does not give her okay, Maier has no choice but to continue to give everything for Hertha. There he basically feels at home, gives everything in training, but it should be clear “that something has to change quickly in this situation,” said Damm in conclusion.
