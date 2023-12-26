There you are, as a three-time world champion in Formula 1. On holiday in the Algarve, Max Verstappen (26) wanted to rent a Mercedes AMG GT. However, the rental company did not allow this, because the Dutchman is not yet 30 years old and in theory would not have enough experience to drive such cars. The AMG GT has a top speed of 315 km/h.
Glenn Van Snick
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#experience #Max #Verstappen #allowed #rent #lightningfast #Mercedes
Leave a Reply