The honor for the UN World Food Program may have surprised many. But the decision of the Nobel Prize Committee in Oslo directs the gaze to a neglected and, especially in affluent countries, often suppressed catastrophe: global hunger and the tens of millions of people who suffer from it.

People who have to wonder every day where to get their next meal from. That alone would be bad enough. But there is also something crucial: the fight against hunger goes hand in hand with the commitment to peace.

Many conflicts and wars are caused or exacerbated by a lack of food. Now there is also Corona. The pandemic has significantly increased the need for food – and with it the number of people in need. The task of the World Food Program is to counteract the need.

How many people are hungry?

There were years when the helpers drew hope. Believed they could possibly reduce hunger. There was even a stated goal that no one should go hungry by 2030. But this goal no longer seems to be achievable.

At the moment, 690 million people worldwide do not have enough to eat; 135 million suffer from acute hunger. Around two billion also suffer from “hidden hunger”, i.e. a lack of essential nutrients.

The main causes of this situation are poverty, wars and conflicts. But the consequences of climate change – including extreme weather events such as storms, floods and droughts – exacerbate the situation.

Where is the hunger particularly bad?

According to Welthungerhilfe, the hot spots are in sub-Saharan Africa and in South Asia. According to the so-called Global Hunger Index 2019, the Central African Republic is the only country for which data is available to be affected by “serious” hunger.

School lunch. For many children in Nairobi, the school meal is the only meal of the day. Photo: imago images / Xinhua

Four other countries – Chad, Madagascar, Yemen and Zambia – have a “very serious” hunger situation. The situation is also classified as “serious” in many South Asian countries such as Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia. The particularly hungry countries also include Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Libya, Papua New Guinea, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria.

What is being done about it – and what has been achieved so far?

Almost without interruption for two decades, the global community has been using aid programs to reduce the number of people living in extreme poverty year after year. Sometimes by 1.2 percent as in 2018, sometimes by 1.5 percent as in 2019.

The greatest progress in the fight against hunger was not achieved through aid programs, but through a country’s own efforts: More than 700 million Chinese have escaped poverty since the Beijing government launched its program of economic reforms four decades ago. The autocratic system claims the number corresponds to more than 70 percent of successful poverty reduction worldwide.

What role does the World Food Program play?

David Beasley knows how to get the attention of his listeners and the world. In April the director of the World Food Program warned the UN Security Council that the pandemic threatened to trigger “many famines of biblical proportions”.

The victims would be especially in the poor countries of the world. The American’s dire prophecy shook many governments. You support the WFP with around eight billion US dollars in the Corona year.

Last but not least, the Nobel Peace Prize for the World Food Program is a tribute to the United Nations. “The UN plays a key role in maintaining multilateral cooperation,” it says. The world shaken by corona, crises and wars needs close multilateral cooperation more than ever.

The award is a remarkable move in another sense as well. WFP leader Beasley is a Republican and thus a party friend of the US president, a declared opponent of multilateral principles.

No sooner had Trump and his people took over in 2017 than they nominated the former governor of South Carolina for the head of the World Food Program. This is obviously paying off. The US traditionally transfers the largest sums to the WFP. That hasn’t changed under Trump.

Is Corona exacerbating the situation?

Before the first Covid 19 infection was even detected in developing and emerging countries, the pandemic had dire effects on the global south. According to the experts, the “greatest capital outflow of all time” threw back the efforts for better economic development in these countries by years.

Day laborers or migrant workers there are often faced with the choice of either foregoing the equivalent of two dollars in income or exposing themselves to the risk of infection. The German Development Ministry fears that the corona-induced recession will plunge up to 115 million people into extreme poverty this year.

Is Hunger a Weapon of War?

A resounding yes. This has been the case for centuries. But for some years now, this means of fighting the enemy has been used again in a very targeted manner. In Syria in particular, the regime of the ruler Bashar al Assad has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law with this strategy.

The president’s fighters repeatedly cordoned off not only villages but entire regions held by the opposition. On the one hand, it’s about making people weary and thus forcing them to give up. Because bread is just as important a resource as weapons, oil and drinking water, for example. On the other hand, control over help and access to those in need can be instrumentalized in order to exercise power over them. Because Assad is the one who allows – or denies – support.

How does Germany help?

Germany is the second largest donor of the WFP. In 2019, the federal government made around 790 million euros available to the organization. The largest single donation that the WFP has ever received comes from Germany: In 2016, the German government pledged 570 million euros for programs in Syria and neighboring countries.

After the basic contribution for the current year has been increased to around 48 million euros due to the pandemic, according to the draft budget for 2021 it should decrease again by 42 percent. In fact, the federal government also supported the program in previous years with a basic contribution of around 28 million euros – it will therefore be reduced to normal. It is considered unlikely that the pandemic and its consequences will then be over.

“Hunger is murder”, says Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) again and again. Six years ago, his ministry launched a program to tackle the structural causes of the evil. At the same time, the Development Ministry is trying to strengthen the conditions so that the world population can be adequately fed in the future. It invests around 1.5 billion euros annually in food security and rural development. (Assistance: Matthias Jauch)