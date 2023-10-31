













That is the surprise that many players received when they saw this actor appear in this promotional shared by Konami. The iconic voice of Big Boss guides players in this video.

That’s so you can relive some of the most iconic moments of the franchise. Metal Gear Solid. In addition to this commercial, Konami shared some ‘behind the scenes’ photos where the actor can be seen in the filming process.

At the end of the video David Hayter comments ‘This is just the beginning’which suggests that the rumors about a new volume could be true and it is a matter of time before the announcement arrives.

Complaints about Kojima, Hayter and other creatives not being mentioned in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1at least for some, they were blown out of proportion a bit.

What happens is that their names do appear but in the credits included inside each of the titles included in this compilation.

Where they don’t is in the external ones, where there is only a mention and thanks to those who created these games.

Some people would have preferred a full mention of those who made these action-stealth adventures great. At the end of the day, the one who decides this is Konami and nothing else.

This is why no one imagined that David Hayter would participate with the company again to promote Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This build is available now for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Apart from Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

