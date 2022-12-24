He keeps breaking it. Flavios Laos was on everyone’s lips since it was made public that he would be part of season 4 of the British reality show “Too hot to handle” in Netflix, on December 7th. The also singer kept the secret until the series was available on the streaming platform, surprising more than one. Although the girlfriend of austin laos failed to win the show’s top prize, she has become a viewer favorite due to her good on-screen performance.

“Too hot to handle” is in the top 10 most watched on Netflix in 71 countries

The reality show has already been on the air for three weeks since its premiere and, so far, has accumulated 37,830,000 hours of views, according to official Netflix figures. Added to it, the program is among the most viewed of the application in 71 countries on the five continents in which the platform is present.

“Too hot to handle” reached the top 10 on Netflix in its third week of airing. Photo: Netflix

During the first two weeks, “Too hot to handle” entered the top 10 of Netflix. Initially, it ranked 6th with 20,430,000 hours viewed and later rose to 4th position with 37,830,000 hours viewed.

“Too hot to handle”, the reality show in which Flavia Laos participates, is getting good numbers on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

This is an advance on the numbers it achieved in its third season, which premiered on January 19, 2019. This time it started on the right foot and achieved 41,100,000 hours watched in its first week on Netflix; it dropped to 31,740,000 in the second and then left the platform’s top 10 for the third.

‘Peluchín’ surprised with the fluent English of Flavia Laos: “The ease with which it comes out”

“She will be able to earn the figure of 200,000 dollars, no wonder I also become bilingual. Have you seen the ease with which she gets out of it? ”, Said the popular ‘Peluchín’.

Immediately, Gigi Miter indicated that her student training in Peru was what allowed Flavia to be able to instruct herself in this subject. “But she studied at a school that teaches that language perfectly,” said the presenter.