The abnormal and extreme heat does not loosen its grip. It will be a red-flagged weekend today, Saturday 13 July, and tomorrow, Sunday 14, over much of Italy in the Center-South, while the North is dealing with a wave of bad weather. Yesterday evening a violent hailstorm hit Milan, affected by thunderstorms already in the morning and afternoon.

Today and tomorrow there will be 11 cities with alert 3, the highest which indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”.

According to the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health, the cities most affected by the heat wave will be: Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, and Viterbo. Orange warning in Bari and Palermo (Sunday). Saved from the heat: Genoa, Milan and Turin.