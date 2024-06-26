Cars, Italians discouraged from buying electric cars. Here because

The propensity of Italians to buy decreases new cars in the coming months: over 6 out of 10 rate the new ones eco-incentives not enough to stimulate purchase. The prices of new models, which are constantly growing, remain the main obstacle to changing the car for a less polluting one.

These are the main ideas that emerge from the new one instant survey “Car purchase and state incentives”, conducted by Areté (leading company in strategic consultancy) in June, after the entry into force of the new eco-incentives promoted by the Government.

The study was promoted almost three years after a similar survey and highlights how 62% of the sample interviewed plans to change their car in the next 12 months; only 7% say they want to do it in the short term (5 percentage points less than what was found in October 2021).

The opinion of the Italians on the new round of incentives it is peremptory and shows lights and shadows: if around 60% consider the methods of access to the benefits to be clear, the same percentage however considers them not sufficient to encourage the purchase of a car that pollutes less.

The latter data, in comparison with the analysis conducted in October 2021, in the presence of other similar benefits allocated by the Government, shows a significant growth (+15 percentage points) in the percentage of those who judge them insufficient, confirming the generalized increase of the list prices of the new models launched on the market in recent years and the simultaneous reduction in the spending capacity of Italians.

So what new factors would push you to buy a new car? The answer is clear: 58% of those interviewed are still waiting for higher incentives or models with more affordable prices to change their car for a new one. As many as 76% declare that their next car will be new, 24% will favor the used market. Among the latter, 4 out of 10 will buy one second hand car as the new market is inaccessible, 34% will do so to access a higher category model with the same budget.

One last focus of the instant survey concerns the issue of fueling the next car: half of the population wants to buy a hybrid (in its various forms), 30% is convinced of continuing to drive an endothermic car, 20% say they are ready to switch to electric. Among those who choose hybrid (full hybrid or mild hybrid), the winning ones are the environmental reasons (“to pollute less”, reported by 47% of the sample) and the economic ones (“because it has a lower price than electric”, 25%).

The more accessible cost (indicated by 31% of the sample), together with the ease of supply (47%), remain the main reasons for those who rely on gas, diesel And LPG. Behind the choice to rely on electric and plug-in hybrid reasons linked to the reduction/zero of exhaust emissions (indicated by half of the interviewees) and to the interest and curiosity for the new technology (41%) are highlighted.

“Our new instant survey,” he underlines Massimo Ghenzer – President of Areté, “conducted a few days after the entry into force of the new incentives shows a market in which the propensity to purchase cars in the short term (within 3 months) has decreased compared to three years ago: from 12% in 2021 to 7% current. Despite the clarity of the methods of accessing the new benefits, Italians consider them not sufficient to stimulate demand for electrified cars, which are still too expensive for mass distribution. The valid alternative thus remains the hybrid, full or mild, as, at more accessible costs than electric and plug-in, it allows to reduce the emissions connected to private mobility”.