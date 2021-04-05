NAfter more than five years of losses, the South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Electronics is pulling the plug and getting out of the cell phone and smart phone business. The Board of Directors decided on a corresponding proposal on Monday. In the press release, the company laments an “incredibly competitive” market for cell phones. The exit will reduce the company’s sales in the short term, but will be a financial advantage in the long term. In the future, LG Electronics wants to focus on growth areas such as supplies for electric cars, networked devices and so-called intelligent houses. Last year cell phones contributed 8.2 percent to LG Electronics sales.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

LG is not the first globally known and successful company to go from the top positions in the mobile phone market to almost insignificance. But in contrast to Finland’s Nokia, Taiwan’s HTC and Canada’s Blackberry, it is the first company that wants to stop production completely.

Last year, LG Electronics shipped around 23 million smartphones and, according to the analysis company Counterpoint Research, had a share of around 2 percent of the global market. Market leader Samsung, on the other hand, delivered 256 million smartphones and has a market share of 19 percent, ahead of Apple (15 percent) and Huawei (14 percent). Regionally, LG was still strong in North America in third place with a market share of 10 percent. In Latin America, LG achieved fifth place with a 4 percent market share.

Problems in the lower as in the upper price segment

The end for mobile phones from LG Electronics was already apparent in January, when the company was open to all options for the business area. The South Korean company, part of the LG conglomerate, used to be one of the most respected providers on the market with its smartphones. In 2013 it was the largest supplier of smartphones after Samsung Electronics and Apple. LG cooperated early on with Google in the production of phones in the Nexus range. In January at the consumer electronics show CES, LG Electronics made headlines when it showed a cell phone with a roll-out screen in a short video. According to the information at the time, the device should go into series production this year.

But despite the will to innovate, LG Electronic has not been able to keep up with the top-class phones from Samsung and Apple in recent years. In the lower price segment, the company fought against increasing competition from Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Analysts cite one of the reasons for LG’s difficulties in the mobile phone business that, unlike Samsung, for example, it was dependent on other providers for the development of semiconductors. By relocating production to more affordable Vietnam, LG tried to save the cell phone business. But that was obviously no longer enough. Negotiations, including with Vietnam’s Vingroup to buy the cell phone business, failed. Despite the exit from the business with smartphones, LG Electronics intends to retain and use the knowledge it has gathered about cellular technology for the coming sixth generation (6G) in order to use it for existing and future products.

The company’s decision was well received on the stock exchange. The announcement in January that it would examine all options for the cell phone division had given the share price a boost. On Monday, the price rose by about 4 percent after the announcement of the exit, but then slipped into the red. Since January, the stock has gained more than 10 percent in value.

Software updates planned for different lengths of time

LG Electronics is part of the LG Group, one of the large family-run conglomerates in South Korea that grew up with the country’s industrialization. The mobile devices are the smallest division of LG Electronics, which also makes washing machines and refrigerators, televisions and solar cells. The group company LG Energy Solution produces batteries for electric vehicles.

The company plans to close the cell phone business completely by July 30th. Even after that, individual devices could still be sold in stores, it said. The company plans software updates and repair services for devices that have already been sold for different lengths of time, depending on the region.