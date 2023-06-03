The moving post of Giulia Tramontano’s sister

“You have the face of someone who knows no malice”: writes Chiara, the sister of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seventh month pregnant killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello.

In a post on his profile Instagram, in which she thanks her friends and colleagues for having started a fundraiser in memory of Giulia, the girl writes: “Giulia you are beautiful in all the photos that people report. It’s hard to find a photo where you don’t shine. You have the face of someone who knows no malice. Too good to understand what trap you were in”.

“But I look at you in this photo and think how much Thiago could look like you. He would have taken your eyes, these eyes will torment me forever – Chiara writes again – There could be no more beautiful image for this fundraiser. This photo expresses all your kindness and tenderness, the same that guided the opening of this beautiful initiative”.

“Thanks to my friends and colleagues at the Italian Institute of Technology for organizing this fundraiser to support victims of feminicide, missing women and in memory of my beautiful and irreplaceable older sister Giulia”.