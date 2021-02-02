The BVG does not see an obligation to fill election lists with as many women as men. It remains to be seen whether legal requirements would be possible at all.

KARLSRUHE taz | There is probably no obligation to provide electoral lists with equal gender. This results from a decision of the Federal Constitutional Court published on Tuesday. The judges rejected the complaint of ten women of the “Action Alliance Parité” against the last federal election. Since the 2017 election, only 30.7 percent of all members of the Bundestag have been women. After the 2013 election, the proportion of women was still 36.3 percent. The reason for the setback was the entry of the male-dominated AfD into the Bundestag.

The Munich action alliance Parité around lawyer Christa Weigl-Schneider has been demanding since 2014 that the parties should be legally obliged to parity when drawing up candidates. “If few women are nominated, only few women are elected,” emphasizes Weigl-Schneider.

In fact, in the 2017 federal election, the proportion of women among the direct candidates was only 25 percent. And only 34.7 percent women were represented in the top five list positions of the parties. The action alliance therefore considers the current electoral law, which does not make parity requirements, to be unconstitutional. Ten women even attacked the result of the Bundestag election with an election review complaint. The Kassel law professor and parity pioneer Silke Laskowski wrote the brief.

Now, however, the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court rejected the election complaint as “inadmissible”. Laskowski did not deal sufficiently with the legal problems. Although the Karlsruhe decision shows no sympathy for parity laws, it does not close all doors, since it was formally only about the inadequate justification of the complaint.

So far, parity laws have failed in the federal states

The judge Peter Müller, former CDU Prime Minister of Saarland, was in charge. However, the decision was unanimous. The Second Senate has five female and three female judges.

The basic tone of the resolution is clear. In the principle of democracy, the judges cannot see any mandate to fill parliaments with half of men and women. MEPs are “representatives of the whole people” and not just one constituency or a population group. That is why parliament does not have to be a scaled-down image of the electorate – this also applies to the proportion of men and women in parliament.

According to the judges, the mandate of the Basic Law to “actually enforce equality” (Article 3) only guarantees “equal opportunities”, but not “equality of results”. In any case, the legislature must always have other constitutional values ​​in mind. Specifically, the judges mention the freedom of the parties to choose their own candidates, as well as the freedom of applicants to be able to stand for any place on a state list.

The judges also found the numerical comparisons of the election complaint to be unconvincing. It is not enough to compare the proportion of women MPs and candidates with the proportion of women in the population. The low proportion of women among party members should also be taken into account. Often the proportion of women in a parliamentary group is higher than among members of the same party.

The judges emphasized that they did not have to decide on the admissibility of parity laws. From the arguments of the Senate, however, there is a high probability that Karlsruhe would object to a parity law for federal elections.

Up to now there were parity laws for state elections in two federal states in Germany: in Thuringia and in Brandenburg. In both countries, the state constitutional courts annulled these laws last year. Such parity laws could only be permissible after a change in the respective state constitution.

Christa Weigl-Schneider wants to continue to campaign for parity laws. Last year she founded the nationwide association “Parité in the Parliaments” and is also president there. At her side she has the law professor Silke Laskowski as Vice President.