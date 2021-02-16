The Vice President of the Auschwitz Committee criticizes the fact that many Nazi perpetrators were never charged and convicted. The latest lawsuits against concentration camp personnel would come too late.

BERLIN afp / dpa | The International Auschwitz Committee has accused the German judiciary of failing to prosecute Nazi criminals for decades. “Knowing that the perpetrators from the camps were mostly able to live their lives unmolested and safe, without having to answer for their crimes in front of a German court, the survivors were burdened their whole lives,” said the vice-president of the committee Christoph Heubner the newspapers the “Funke Mediengruppe” (Tuesday).

The fact that perpetrators are only now being held accountable is “a failure and neglect of the German judiciary that has spanned decades,” said Heubner. “The survivors, who are now all very old, have waited their entire lives for the perpetrators to be called to account.”

The reason for the criticism are two current charges that are currently being examined: at the Itzehoe regional court against a 95-year-old former secretary of the Stutthof concentration camp and at the Neuruppin regional court against a 100-year-old former security guard of the Sachsenhausen camp.

In the meantime, the view has become established in German case law that every person who has served in “the murder system and machinery” of a German extermination camp is also jointly responsible for the “humiliation, torture and murder of the prisoners”. The accused former secretary and the accused former security guard also belonged to this mechanism, Heubner told the Funke newspapers.

For the survivors it seems “almost bizarre that these trials take place at a time when the new Nazis are again calling for hatred and glorifying what happened in the camps,” said Heubner.

The International Auschwitz Committee is an association of Auschwitz survivors and their organizations. Organizations, foundations and Holocaust survivors from 19 countries belong to it.