Miss Dr. Becker, the German Foundation for Organ Transplantation (DSO) will announce the organ donation figures for 2022 on Monday. The drop will be around seven percent compared to the previous year. Does the decline also affect the Charité?

Yes, unfortunately. The numbers have fallen significantly compared to the two previous years, I would even estimate more than seven percent. We are currently evaluating the numbers.

Nationwide, the willingness to donate was very weak, especially in the first half of the year. I assume that you and your colleagues have already discussed over the course of the year why this could be?

In the second half of 2022, together with the DSO, we evaluated our data from the first half of the year to see whether we could possibly improve something on our part in order to increase the numbers. But unfortunately the result was that the reason for the burglary is the increased rejection rate or the decision by the relatives.

Do you have an explanation for this?

No, unfortunately not. Nothing has changed in the past year in terms of the way the interviews are conducted or the senior physicians who conduct these interviews. These discussions are usually always conducted by the most experienced colleagues.

That must really concern you, because it shows that if you don’t manage to get through with the topic in concrete contact on site in the intensive care unit, the numbers will drop.

The fundamental problem is that we don’t get any comprehensible explanations as to why the relatives or why the deceased decided against an organ donation. We proceed very sensitively, and a follow-up or insistence is an excessive intrusion into the privacy of the relatives. I don’t want to rush anyone – especially not in such an exceptional situation.



According to surveys, around 40 percent of all Germans have an organ donor card. In practice in the intensive care units, however, only about 10 to 15 percent of patients have an ID card.

Don’t you see any levers that you can use?

Three years ago, I didn’t understand why our members of the Bundestag didn’t opt ​​for the opt-out rule. If you look at the polls, 80 percent of people are in favor of organ donation. Nevertheless, there are very few completed organ donation cards or living wills in everyday clinical practice. And unfortunately, the relatives usually do not know how the relative would have decided in this case.

Why do you think that is?

People don’t want to think about this uncomfortable topic and they don’t want to talk to those around them about what they want when they can no longer make decisions for themselves. After all, who wants to think about their own death? I hear very often in the intensive care unit: I have never spoken to my loved one about their wishes, I don’t know them, and I therefore do not want to make this decision for them. I therefore believe that the opt-out rule would be a good approach, since you would then have to make a conscious decision not to do so. If you are critical of organ donation, I don’t think it’s too much to ask to put it this way.







It is not foreseeable when politicians will deal with the objection regulation again. Therefore: Do you and your colleagues have specific ideas as to what you can do?

I think it’s important to continue giving this issue more publicity. We are constantly trying to publicly draw attention to the problem from the Charité. But we also have to remember that in recent years there have unfortunately been a great many important issues that have kept us all busy. I think that a broader and, above all, regular education would help to increase the numbers again.