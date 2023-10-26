Home page World

The shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare sector is becoming increasingly noticeable. In southwest Germany, some medical practices will probably have to close this week.

Stuttgart – Finding a doctor in southwest Germany will probably be more difficult in many places in the coming weeks, especially on weekdays outside of office hours and on weekends. Because of a decision by the Federal Social Court in kassel On Tuesday (October 24th), an emergency plan from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBW) for the medical on-call service will be launched in Baden-Württemberg. As of Wednesday (October 25th), some medical practices will have to close.

The BSG ruling concerned a dentist who… as a so-called “pool doctor” in the emergency service the KVBW was active. A legal dispute arose between him and the KVBW. The legal core of this was the question of the type of his activity – specifically, whether he should be considered self-employed or whether he was subject to statutory social security insurance as an employee.

Shortage of doctors in Germany: emergency plan for medical on-call service starts

According to the report, the legal dispute was medical journal originally sparked because there were technical disagreements between the plaintiff and the KVBW Root canal treatments came. The dentist refused to sign a “personal declaration” regarding individual treatment content, whereupon the KVBW no longer assigned him to emergency services.

He then wanted to have the court determine that his emergency service work was an employee relationship – i.e. not self-employed. On this basis, he demanded, among other things, the subsequent payment of social security contributions and vacation compensation by the KVBW.

After both the German pension insurance The federal government and two lower legal courts dismissed the dentist’s lawsuit and in their Verdict had considered themselves to be self-employed, the case came before the BSG. And he decided: Non-practiced dentists who take part in the contracted emergency dental service in Baden-Württemberg are not automatically self-employed. In the case of the plaintiff, it was determined that he was employed as a dependent and was subject to compulsory social insurance.

Doctor shortage in Baden-Württemberg is exacerbated by the ruling: emergency measures active

The decision now made by the BSG has far-reaching consequences for the KVBW’s medical on-call service – and thus also for the patients. “The judgment forces us to pull the emergency brake and take immediate measures,” explain the KVBW board members, Karsten Braun and Doris Reinhardt. “We have been active at the federal and state levels to bring about a political solution; “Unfortunately, so far without success.” How long the emergency measures for the medical on-call service will apply is still unclear, according to the KVBW.

In its press release, the KVBW explains that the organizational structure of its medical on-call service has significant similarities to the dental on-call service. The court’s decision is therefore transferable. The result: “The existing system of medical on-call service in Baden-Württemberg cannot therefore be continued in its current form,” says the KVBW.

Emergency practices in Baden-Württemberg close – too few doctors for the patients

The consequences for patients that this drastic change in the care structure entails are as follows the fundamental staff shortage in the healthbeings. So far, around 3,000 of the KVBW’s so-called pool doctors have voluntarily taken on medical on-call services.

To date, around 40 percent of all services in the 115 emergency practices in Baden-Württemberg and the necessary home visits have been provided by them, according to the KVBW. This significantly relieved the burden on the already far too few resident doctors.

Shortage of doctors: These practices in Baden-Württemberg must now close

Specifically, the immediate closures in Baden-Württemberg from Wednesday (October 25th) concern the following emergency practices:

Geislingen

Book

Schorndorf

Möckmühl

Künzelsau

Bad Säckingen

Schopfheim

Waghäusel-Kirrlach

There are also restrictions in Mühlacker, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Rastatt, Singen, Herrenberg and Villingen-Schwenningen. From now on, these remain partially to completely closed during the week and are mainly occupied on weekends and public holidays.

According to information from, many more of the 115 emergency practices have restricted opening hours KVBW. The future structure of the medical on-call service remains open for the time being. “We will only decide when we have the written reasons for the judgment and we know all the details,” said KVBW board member Doris Reinhardt. (na/dpa)